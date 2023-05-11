HEUVELTON — When a pitcher of the quality of Cadey Wheat of Edwards-Knox gets into a zone of dominance it reduces an opponent’s margin of error to a razor’s edge.
Host Heuvelton Central was the opponent on Wednesday and suffered a a 16-1 NAC West Softball loss. Wheat, last year’s NAC West MVP, struck out 14 in a three-hitter.
While the Bulldog hitters struggled to catch up with her fastball and to time her changeup the Cougar hitters made consistent contact and found the gaps for 15 hits against four Heuvelton pitchers.
In Girls Lacrosse action Heuvelton continued to compete very well but suffered their second close loss to Saranac-Lake Placid in a 10-7 road decision.
“We are playing very well right now and Cadey Wheat pitched a great game,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer after the Cougars stayed two games behind undefeated Hammond as the division race heads toward the final week of the season.
“I don’t ever remember putting up a score like this against Heuvelton.”
The first three batters in the E-K lineup anchored the offense.
Lily Lottie and Cadey Wheat stroked three singles and scored three runs and Leanne Hall rapped a double and two singles. Kianna Hogle singled three times, Rylee Typhair singled twice and Sophia Vachez singled.
Cassidy Pray singled twice for Heuvelton and Lakan Martin singled.
Martin and Pray lined singles in the sixth inning which led the Bulldogs’ only run.
“When a pitcher like Cady Wheat gets in a grove she is tough to hit. And we made too many mental mistakes in the middle innings. If we want things to change we need to take ownership of those mistakes and fix them,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Chasity Johnson takes the mound each day and gives us a chance to win. We have to start making plays behind her. Lakan Martin and Cassidy Pray both worked hard at the plate as the game went on and were able to hit a couple singles late in the game. We will get back to work at practice tomorrow and get ready for Hermon-DeKalb on Friday.”
The Bulldogs suffered their second loss of the season to Saranac Lake-Lake Placid despite a well-balanced offensive effort where Saige Blevins delivered two goals and two assists, Ava Murphy and Raya McGaw scored two goals and Avery LaPage tallied a solo goal.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.