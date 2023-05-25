HAMMOND — Third seeded Edwards-Knox followed a time-honored blue print to build a 7-2 victory over Hammond in Section 10 Class D semi-final game played on the second seeded Red Devils’ diamond on a cold windy day.
Cougar pitcher Cadey Wheat generated plenty of heat on the mound striking out 12 in a two-hitter and retiring the first 12 Red Devil hitters.
“Cadey was really focused for this game. She did a good job with her riser and her drop” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer after the Cougars advanced to face the winner of today’s semi-final game between fourth seeded Heuvelton and first seeded Chateaugay.
“Hammond’s pitcher (Ava Howie) also did a nice job.”
The Cougars backed Wheat’s stong mound outing with a solid defense especailly against bunt attempts and an offense featuring well executed bunts, two of which went for singles, and well-placed hits to exploit four Hammond errors.
Three of the E-K runners who reached via fielding miscues scored.
E-K scored one run in the second inning, one in the third and three in the fourth where the Cougars capitalized on two errors and one in the seventh where Macy White, Leane White and Cadey Wheat singled.
Rylee Typhair singled twice and drove in a run in the fourth inning for the Cougars and Lily Lottie who made a leaping game-ending catch at firstbase, Kiana Hogle and Annabelle Butler all singled,
Brooklyn Arquitt doubled home a run for the Devils in the seventh inning, Ava Howie singled home a run in the fifth and pitcher her third straight complete game filling in for Sydney Tanner who has been sidelined with a foot injury. Addy Graveline scored both Hammond runs.
“We made errors today and when you make errors it is hard to win. But we had a great season,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon who led the Red Devils to an undefeated NAC West Division Championship.
“Their pitcher threw well and Ava Howie pitched a great game for us. She gets better every day and she is only sophomore.”
