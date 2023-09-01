LISBON — Superior finishing led to a flying start by the host Golden Knights in the championship game of the Lisbon Boys Soccer Tournament on Thursday. Center midfielder Ty Jacobs scored two goals in his hat trick in first half as LCS opened a 5-0 lead and cruised to a 7-0 victory over Edwards-Knox.
“We didn’t play as well as we did yesterday (first round win over Morristown) but we finished very well,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“We did a good job. They (E-K) are a quick team and it was tough to get past their defenders because the close down very well.”
Cooper Rutherford scored a goal in each half for the Golden Knights Lucas Gravlin and Caleb Wilkinson scored single goals and Noah Gendebien, Caleb Hayden and Cole Jacobs all passed out assists in support of Tander Fonda’s two-save shutout.
Wyatt Clement created and finished a scoring chance which led to a winning goal with 4:28 to play as Morristown shaded St. Lawrence Central 3-2 in the consolation game.
Ty Jacobs was honored as the Tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammates Lucas Gravline and Truman Gendebien, Brady Butler and Dawson Matthews of E-K, Morristown’s Connor Pease and St. Lawrence Central’s Connor Provost.
Lisbon’s Isaiah White was cited with the Sportsmanship Award and Morristown’s Peyton Donnelly received the Outstanding Goaltender Award.
Morristown 3 - SLC 2: Wyatt Clement broke a 2-2 tie scoring on a direct kick with 4:48 to play after creating the opportunity by drawing an open field foul a few strides outside of the penalty area.
The two teams played to a 2-2 tie at halftime.
Kam Toland assisted Clement and Dominic Perretta to Morristown’s first half goals and Merrick Frary and Charlie Dow tallied the SLC tallies. Perretta headed home the second MCS goal off a corner kick from Toland.
Peyton Donnelly made 14 saves for Morristown including a diving stop to protect the lead with 1:07 to play. SLC’s Connor Provost finished wth 12 saves.
“We really struggled in the midfield but we got a nice goal at the end,” said Coach Jake VanArnam after gaining his first win at the Green Rockets’ helm.
“Connor Pease was a real workhorse for us in the middle. He had to a lot more work than he should have.”
In Girls Soccer action on Thursday Harrisville scored a 4-1 nonleague win at Madrid-Waddington and host Potsdam and Salmon River scored first round wins at John Jeffers Tournament in Potsdam.
Harrisville 4 - M-W 1: Addy Sullivan scored two goals to lead the Pirates and Violet Atkinson recorded one goal and one assist. Isabel Miller also scored for the winners who scored four times after Hailey Marcellus of M-W opened the scoring from Kendall Thompson in the 24th minute. Harrisville took a 2-1 halftime lead.
Aoife Burke made 12 saves in goal for M-W..
SR 2 - Gouverneur 0: Ariyah LaFrance assisted on both goals as the Shamrocks defeated the Wildcats.
Salmon River will play Potsdam in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday while Gouverneur meets Parishville-Hopkinton at 9 a.m. in the consolation game.
Chuya Cook and Leyla Snyder scored goals for Salmon River.
Potsdam 2 - P-H 0: Lola Buckley made three saves as the Sandstoners shut out the Panthers in the second Jeffers Tournament semifinal.
Daly Duffy and Riley Bicknell scored goals for Potsdam.
