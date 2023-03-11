POTSDAM — Junior Landree Kenyon said that her Hammond Girls Basketball team was “very hungry” entering Friday’s New York State Class D Regional Championship game against Poland at SUNY Potsdam.

And the Red Devils (20-1) played that way recording a 63-32 win over the Section 3 Champions to move to the New York State Final Four at Hudson Valley Community College next Saturday at 9 a.m. The Devils will play the winner of a game between Kenesha of Section 5 and Panama of Section 6.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.