OFA senior lacrosse goalie Alex Worden, who made four of his 13 saves in the fourth quarter where OFA outscored Salmon River 4-1 and went on to a 15-10 win, and has been honored as the Block O Boosters Athlete of the Week.
He has been strong in net all season and recently anchored a 9-7 win over Massena giving OFA stretch run wins over the two top teams in the NAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.