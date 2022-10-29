POTSDAM — Both the boys and girls varsity soccer teams won the Class C Section 10 Championships Saturday afternoon.
Latest News
- Golden Bear Championship Sweep!
- Carthage, Copenhagen and Deferiet honored by Tug Hill Commission
- Gayle McGregor inducted into Carthage Central School Hall of Achievement
- Lewis County sets Nov. 9 public information session on rails-to-trails project
- ‘Kodachrome’ comes to Carthage stage
- Incumbent Potsdam justice Haggard would rely on experience as both prosecutor and defense attorney
- Retired state trooper seeking Potsdam justice seat on ‘alternate sentencing’ platform
- Hundreds of early voters cast their ballot in Potsdam
Most Popular
-
College men’s hockey: Canton’s Martin reaches senior status after early start to college career
-
Fire destroys veterinary center in Massena; at least two dogs dead
-
New York, New England ration heating oil even before winter weather hits
-
Price agreement reached between Lewis County and railroad company for rails-to-trails tracks
-
7 cereals that aren’t ‘healthy’ under proposed FDA definition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.