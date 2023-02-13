GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur capped a unforgetable 19-1 regular season with a memorable shooting night in defeating Heuvelton 72-40 in an nonleague girls basketball game on Sunday morning. The NAC Central Division champion Wildcats buried nine of their 12 3-pointers in the second half where they outscored the Bulldogs 46-27 sparked by Meredith Bush who connected on eight 3-pointers in a 31-point effort.
Choe Smith buried three 3s scoring her nine points in the third quarter where the Wildcats pulled away from a 26-13 halftime lead. Elizabeth Riutta also scored nine points and Lia Cancell and Addy Conklin followed with five.
