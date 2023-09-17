Tom Graser

Quarterback Holden Stowell ran for three first quarter touchdowns as Gouverneur continued its uptempo start to the NAC Football season with a 55-14 win over Malone on Saturday.

Stowell (3-96) went the distance on runs of 70, 15 and 24 yards for the Wildcats who rolled out to a 48-0 halftime lead. Tucker Mussaw retuned an interception to the endzone from 44 yards out and also scored on a three-yard run.

