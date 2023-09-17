Quarterback Holden Stowell ran for three first quarter touchdowns as Gouverneur continued its uptempo start to the NAC Football season with a 55-14 win over Malone on Saturday.
Stowell (3-96) went the distance on runs of 70, 15 and 24 yards for the Wildcats who rolled out to a 48-0 halftime lead. Tucker Mussaw retuned an interception to the endzone from 44 yards out and also scored on a three-yard run.
Drew Gates (7-136) delivered a 65-yard scoring scamper and Vincent Thomas broke loose for a 50 yard TD run. Brodie Burns kicked four PATs and Raine Rumble kicked two.
“Today was a funny start to the game, with both teams having early turnovers. Luckily for us, it did not hurt us down the stretch. Defensively, I thought we played pretty well overall. We swarmed to the ball well and never gave up a really big play,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin. “Teams are going to move the ball, we just can’t give up big plays. Again offensively, multiple guys carried the ball and our offensive line created some holes at time. We still have a lot of work to do. We have yet another big game this week so it is back to work on Monday.”
Malone produced its scoring through the air as Logan Peck threw touchdown passes of nine and 20 yards to Jordan Perry.
