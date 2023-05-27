CANTON — Throughout Saturday’s Section 10 Golf Medalist and State Qualifying round, played across the 6569 yards off the blue tees of the Partridge Run Golf and Country Club many, many golfers were checking the NYSPHSAA app on their phones to follow the course of the tournament.
Gouverneur sophomore Raine Rumble wasn’t one of them and he wasn’t sure of the outcome until his coaches and family members congratulated him as he walked off the 18th green.
Rumble, the NAC Central Division Boys Basketball MVP as a sophomore, used a long drive and a comfortable approach to the green on the 18th hole to gain an eighth straight par after a birdie on the 10 hole to seal a round of 74 which carried him past first day leader, junior Ryan Jones of Canton.
“I really didn’t look at the leaderboard at all. I knew that I was under par on the back nine and that would give me a good chance to place very well,” said Rumbe (78-74-152) who went 39-35 for a second day 74 to pass Jones (74-80-154) who missed a series of short putts in 41-39 on Friday.
“I have been around sports a long time and Raine Rumble is one of the special athletes. He just he just gets everything about golf. I knew he had it in him to do what he did today,” said Gouverneur Coach Mike Bason.
“To shoot a 74 off the blue tees of this golf course and to shoot one under on the back nine is an outstanding achievement.”
Ryan Jones was in position for a memorable day himself but the short putts just wouldn’t go down. But all of the other parts of his game were extremely sharp. On the 430 yard 14th hole and the 525 yard 16th hole he found the green from 250 plus yards out.
His birdie put on 14 sat stubbornly on the edge of the cup and on 16th he was unable to negotiate an extremely difficult two-putt from the back edge of the green. He finished with up and downs from off of the green on 17 and 18.
“It was just a really tough day. I don’t know why I missed those putts, seems like I got nervous,” said Jones who led Canton to a third straight Section 10 Team Championship on Thursday.
“But we won the team title and I am going on to states. John O’Neill also made it which is nice but Sam Sieminski missed this year because he didn’t have two good rounds. That was too bad.”
Potsdam eighth grader Ian VanWagner and Salmon River senior Carter Johnson both slid out of contention on the back nine Friday. VanWagner (77-81-158) hit two balls into the woods on 14 and took an eight but still placed fourth. Johnson (78-91-169) knocked three balls in the water on 13 but secured the ninth state meet spot in the second hole of a playoff with Aiden Churco of Tupper Lake.
Also qualifying for the states which will be next Saturday and Sunday at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira were: OFA sophomore Ethan Bouchard 80-79-159, senior Jace Dutch of Norwood-Norfolk (80-82-163) Canton freshman Joh O’Neill 81-91-162, Massena junior Colin Patterson (81-86-167) and OFA senior Jack Mills 84-84-168.
For Mills it was the best of times after the worst of times.
Reaching the state meet had a dream for Mills ever since joining the OFA Golf program as a seventh grader. But his final attempt as a senior on Saturday was fading when he shot a front nine 47 with a seven on the ninth hole.
“I had my best drive of the tournament on nine. I was 100 yards out in the middle of the fairway but I hooked my second shot into the woods,” said Woods.
“All I could do is put it behind me and keep playing.”
He did just that using a back nine 37 slide into the eighth position and join teammate Ethan Bouchard on the Section 10 qualifiers.
Bouchard went 40-39 on Friday and overcame a 7 on the 12th hole when he dumped his tee-shot into a water hazzard when a group of geese took flight from the front of the tee box just as he was hitting the ball.
“Jack Mills just gritted it out I have talking to our guys all season about mental toughness,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
“It was great to see and Ethan Bouchard shot a great round today.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.