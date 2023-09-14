BRASHER FALLS — Gouverneur posted a 49-0 win at St. Lawrence Central’s Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls on Saturday.
But the Wildcats needed to make a quick recovery from an early miscue and never looked back for the convincing season opening win over the Larries.
The SLC defense forced a turnover on the first carry of the night for Gouverneur but the Wildcats would go on to score three touchdowns on their next five plays, including a 45-yard toss from Holden Stowell (2x3-76) to Raine Rumble that opened the scoring with 5:23 left in the first quarter. Gouverneur possession lasted just one play, a 47-yard run to paydirt by Connor Witherell (3-103) with 2:35 remaining.
After causing a turnover of their own, the Wildcats took the ball over on their own 36. Two plays later, Laike Lumley (1-47) raced in from 47 yards out. Brodie Burns then added the PAT kick to make it 22-0 with 1:15 to go in the opening quarter.
Vincent Thomas gained 94 yards and two carries and scored on a 70-yard punt return and Drew Gates ran for 40 yards and one touchdown.
“We definitely had some week one organizational issues. That’s on me. I need to fix that. I do think we did some decent things on both sides of the ball with several different players,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“We have a lot to do this week to improve on. Kudos to St. Lawrence Central, they did a nice job controlling the clock and played with a lot of heart. We want to thank the fans for continued to support us on the road.”
