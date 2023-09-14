Well coordinated ball movement has been the signature of the Lisbon Central Boys Soccer team which remained undefeated in NAC West Division play with an 8-0 victory over Morristown on Wednesday.
While Lisbon cruised to a home victory, Heuvelton secured a 1-0 win at Harrisville.
“The guys played really good succer. Everyone passed the ball very well,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus after the contest where the Knights’ last seven goals came off assists.
“Their goalie (Peyton Donnelly) really made some great saves.”
The passing led to excellent scoring opportunities throughout the contest where Tanner Fonda stopped one shot posting a shutout.
Lucas Gravlin’s finishing was a efficient as his team’s passing as he scored five goals including a natural hat trick plus one as he buried the final goal of the first half and the first three of the second half.
Ty Jacobs and Truman Gendebien each delivered one goal and one assist, Cole Jacobs also scored and Chris Jacobs, Gabe Smith and Logan Brooks all passed out assists.
Donnelly finished with 14 saves for Morristown.
Heuvelton 1 - Harrisville 0: Landyn Ashlaw scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Parker Felt and Isaac Murdock posted 10 saves in an athletic goaltending matchup with the Pirates’ Nolan Sullivan who also stopped 10 shots.
“The first half was 50-50 but I thought we gained the advantage in the second half using a 4-4-2 formation. Tristan Biller and Reid Doyle did a great job in the midfield and our defense was solid led by Drew Blevins,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
“It was a good team win by the guys.”
In one interdivisional game Brushton-Moira shaded Hermon-DeKalb 1-0.
