DEKALB JUNCTION — It was a night of firsts for Hermon-DeKalb’s first year Boys Varsity Basketball Coach Mara Vaccaro.
The Green Demons downed Norwood-Norfolk 46-30 to give Coach Vaccaro a first NAC West win in her first home game and a first win streak following up a 56-26 win over Alexandria Bay in the consolation game of the LaFargeville Tournament.
Coach Vacarro is assisted by her father Tony Vacarro who has coached football, basketball and track and field in his long teaching degree at Potsdam High School.
In the other NAC Boys Basketball game of the night Harrisville used strong team defense and an explosive 39-point scoring performance by Tanner Sullivan to defeat Lisbon 66-43.
H-D 46 - N-N 30: The Green Demons’ Dave White buried eight 3-pointers scoring 30 points in a contest which was dictated by defense. Noah Locy tallied 10 points and Emerson McQuade and Skylar Daniels each added two. Matt Richards buried four 3s leading N-N with 20 points followed by Dominic Fiacco and Parker Blair with four and Zach Roi with two.
H-D 56 - Alex Bay 26: The Demons rebounded from a 58-39 loss to Belleville-Henderson in the first round of the LaFargeville Tournament by checking the Purple Ghosts and gaining a split of two nonleague games against Frontier League opponents. Dave White buried four 3s to lead the Demons with 16 points and Noah Locy dropped in 14. Other scoring came from: Michael Maurer (3), Nolan Carr (3) and Kaden Denesha (2).
Harrisville 66 - Lisbon 43: Tanner Sullivan scored nine points or more in all four quarters amassing 39 points for the Pirates who pulled away from an 11-8 first quarter lead. Brennan Loos and Joe Shepperd tallied seven and six points for the Pirates.
“We played a good defensive game and Tanner Sullivan had a great night but we need more offensive balance,” said Harrisville Coach Brian Coloney.
Cooper Rutherford and AJ Donaldson combined for 13 and 10 points leading Lisbon and Connor Flack added five points. Other scoring came from: Lucas Gravlin (3), Caleb Hayden (2), Isaiah White (2), Connor Bell (2), Hayden Vessel (1) and Truman Gendebien (2).
The Lisbon JV’s anchored a 56-30 win over Harrisville with a 24-2 third quarter run where Marshal Ghize scored 12 of his 17 points.
“Our sophomore leaders really came through led by Marshal Ghize,” said Lisbon Coach Blake Gendebien.
Tanner Fonda tallied 10 points in the win and Noah Gendebien and Caleb Wilkinson each tallied eight. CJ Jacobs netted six and Garrett Flack and Gavin LaPage each scored three. Jackson Jenack led Harrisville with 16 points.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.