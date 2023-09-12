Stock photo

DEKALB JUNCTION - The schedule offered the Hermon-DeKalb Girls Soccer an immediate opportunity to attempt a rebound from a 2-0 loss to Edwards-Knox in the championship game of the Harrisville Booster Club Tournament.

The Green Demons capitalized on the opportunity scoring a 6-3 NAC West Division win over the Cougars. It marked two straight division wins following up a 4-2 win over Harrisville in the first round of the weekend tournament.

