DEKALB JUNCTION - The schedule offered the Hermon-DeKalb Girls Soccer an immediate opportunity to attempt a rebound from a 2-0 loss to Edwards-Knox in the championship game of the Harrisville Booster Club Tournament.
The Green Demons capitalized on the opportunity scoring a 6-3 NAC West Division win over the Cougars. It marked two straight division wins following up a 4-2 win over Harrisville in the first round of the weekend tournament.
“It was a good comeback from Saturday. We’ll take it, 10 goals in three games,” said H-D Coach Erin Green.
H-D 6 - E-K 3: Aaliyah scored three goals and set up tally by Maya Green to spark the Demons past the Cougars who received three goals from Lily Lottie. Peyton White and Olivia Simser also scored for H-D.
A tell-tale statistic emerged as the Edwards-Knox Girls won the Harrisville Booster Club Tournament on Friday and Saturday. In posting shutouts over Lyme (4-0) and Hermon-DeKalb (2-0) the Eagles finished with more assists than goalie saves.
All six E-K goals came off assists and goaltender Lily White handled five saves in two games. H-D reached the finals with a 4-2 NAC West win over Harrisville.
H-D and E-K met in a league on Monday with the Cougars gaining a 2-0 victory.
E-K 2 - H-D 0: Tournament MVP Lily Lottie scored two second half goals off assists from Haylee Bullock as the Cougars overcame an 18-save effort by H-D goalie Jayla O’Donnell who earned All-Tournament selection. Rylee Typhair earned E-K’s second All-Tournament berth.
Lily White stopped four shots for the shutout.
E-K 4 - Lyme 0: Lily Lottie each delivered a goal and two assists and Smi Lottie scored one goa and set up another for the Cougars. Allison Gates and Annabell Butler also scored and Macy White dished out a assist while Lily Lottie made one save in goal.
