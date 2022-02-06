DEKALB JUNCTION - Gearing up to play their last four NAC West Girls Basketball games in seven days, Hermon-DeKalb claimed a 63-18 interdivisional win over Potsdam on Saturday afternoon.
The 11-4 Demons posted their fifth straight win and will close with two games against Lisbon and one each against Morristown and Hammond.
“Since we came back from a COVID quarantine we have been working very hard on defense. Now our offense is coming along, we have several girls shooting the ball well,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“We some big games left and if we do well we should be in a position to get a bye.”
Guards Hannah Gollinger (2 3s, 19 points) and Olivia Simzer (3 3s, 15 points) combined for five 3-pointers and 34 points in Saturday’s win and Ellie McQuaid and Jayla O’Donnell delivered eight and seven points in the post respectively. Rounding out the scoring were: Hanna Coller (6), Natalie Appel (3) and Aaliyah O’Donnell (5).
Salwa Hynene scored seven points to lead Potsdam (4-10) and Emma Drousell added four.
