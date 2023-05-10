HAMMOND — On Tuesday Hammond Central School noted Senior Day on its softball diamond and honored the achievements of five seniors on the field and in all the facets of their lives.
All five seniors have contributed to the Devils’ 7-0 run to the top of NAC West standings with a two-game lead over Edwards-Knox and all five are headed to college. The run continued with a 9-2 win over Harrisville.
Seniors Syndey Tanner (SUNY Corning Forensic Psychology) and Zoey Cunningham (SUNY Canton Early Childhood Education), Karissa Donnelly (SUNY Potsdam Environmental Science), Brooklyn Arquitt (Elementary Education) and Olivia Jewett (Monroe Community College) are all bound for college and Tanner and Cunningham have committed to play college softball.
“It was Senior Day so there was a lot of emotion. We are so proud of our five seniors” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
Sydney Tanner lined three hits and struck out 12 to lead the win over Harrisville and Zoey Cunningham stroked two hits for Hammond (8-1 overall, 7-0 division) which broke away from a 3-0 lead with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Addy Graveline doubled and Brooklyn Arquitt and Ava Howie singled.
Avery Chartrand and Lola Miller both supplied two hits for the Pirates (1-4, 0-3) who scored twice in the seventh inning. Madison Kackison and Isabel Meagher singled.
