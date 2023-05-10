Hammond’s five softball seniors (Sydney Tanner, Zoey Cunningham, Karissa Donnelly, Olivia Jewett and Brooklyn Arquitt) and their parents and family members were honored before Tuesday’s win over Harrisville.

HAMMOND — On Tuesday Hammond Central School noted Senior Day on its softball diamond and honored the achievements of five seniors on the field and in all the facets of their lives.

All five seniors have contributed to the Devils’ 7-0 run to the top of NAC West standings with a two-game lead over Edwards-Knox and all five are headed to college. The run continued with a 9-2 win over Harrisville.

