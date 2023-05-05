HEUVELTON — Excelling in all three phases of the game, Hammond Central remained undefeated in NAC West Softball with a 7-0 victory over Heuvelton on Thursday.

While the Red Devils (5-0) defended their sole control of the West Division Softball race heading into a game at 4-1 Edwards-Knox today (Friday) Heuvelton and Hermon-DeKalb posted NAC West Baseball winss.

