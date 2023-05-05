HEUVELTON — Excelling in all three phases of the game, Hammond Central remained undefeated in NAC West Softball with a 7-0 victory over Heuvelton on Thursday.
While the Red Devils (5-0) defended their sole control of the West Division Softball race heading into a game at 4-1 Edwards-Knox today (Friday) Heuvelton and Hermon-DeKalb posted NAC West Baseball winss.
Heuvelton downed Morristown 23-2 and H-D dropped Edwards-Knox 11-1 behind two-hit pitching outings.
In NAC East Baseball action Norwood-Norfolk stayed unbeaten in a 17-1 victory over Madrid-Waddington.
SOFTBALL
Sydney Tanner continued to craft masterful pitching efforts on the mound backed consistent clutch hitting and sure-handed defense as the Red Devils (5-0 NAC West) secured their second win of the season over the Bulldogs (2-2).
Tanner limited Heuvelton to three hits and singled twice in a Red Devil offense which featured a towering homerun by Addy Graveline, a triple and two singles by Zoey Cunningham and two singles from Karissa Donnelly.
Brooklyn Arquitt and Ava Howie singled.
“Sydney pitched well again and we hit the ball but the biggest thing about this game was that our defense was so solid. We had very few errors,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon and it was great to play so well the day before playing Edwards-Knox.
“Playing some tough nonleague games has helped us hitting and fielding.”
Heuvelton’s hits came on singles by Lakan Martin, Cassidy Pray and Addison Havens. Alli Trathen made two leaping catches of line drives and made an over-the-shoulder catch of a pop-up at firstbase.
“It was nice to play a softball game after a two-week layoff. Hammond is such a solid team. Sydney Tanner makes you work hard at the plate. We couldn’t string any hits together and we had to work hard in the field which is what we need to get better,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Carly Simmons, Mikayla Ritchie and Alli Trathen all made outstanding plays in the infield and we also had a nice relay to get a runner at the plate. Chasity Johnson and Cassidy Pray battled on the mound. Now we have to get ready for next week where we will play five games in five days.”
Gouverneur 6 - SLC 3: Renisha Richards scattered seven hits as the Wildcats gained a high quality NAC Central victory. Rylin Martin-McIntyre, Jayden Young and Kendra Ashley all stroked two hits and Young, Elizabeth Riutta, Renisha Richards and Lia Cannel all doubled for the Wildcats.
Hannah Agans struck out eight for SLC and Rylee Daoust doubled and singled going 2-2 at the plate. Raegan Grant singled twice.
BASEBALL
H-D 11 - E-K 1: Eighth grader Noah McDonald struck out six pitching a two-hitter and nine players hit safely or scored a run for H-D. Gavin Walwrath, Caleb Murcray and Kasey Wentzel all stroked two hits and Christian Gaurino singled and scored three runs.
Jerry Carr, Owen Green and Owen Clifford all singled and Tristen Bowman scored a run,
“Noah MacDonald set the tone early striking out the first three batters he faced. He pitched a complete game, striking out six and only giving up two hits. His composure on the mound was incredible for a young eighth grader. The bats were going from top to bottom. This was a great win for HD Demons,” said H-D Coach Brandon MacDonald.
Kyle Geer doubled for E-K and Jacob Morrill singled.
HCS 22 - MCS 2: Senior Tristan Young won his first career start and Jake Venette closed with his first pitching appearance of the season as the Bulldogs hurlers combined on a two-hitter.
“It was important to us to get the game in today. We didn’t want to fall behind on our schedule,” said Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele.
“Tristan Young threw well.”
Brandon Pray lined a double and two singles and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs and Jakob Ladouceur singled three times and drove in two runs. Jake Venette (2 RBIs), Lucas Thornhill (2 RBIs), Landon Weigandt, Young (2 RBIs) and Rylee Liscum (3 RBIs) all singled twice and Reid Doyle and Dylan Demers all added singles.
Peyton Donnelly and Caleb Butler singled for Morristown and Dominic Perretta drove in a run.
N-N 17 - M-W 1: Matt Richards delivered a two-hitter and Andrew Faveau singled and scored three times for the Flyers. Brandon Bombard and Noah North combined for three and two singles. Jack Bailey doubled for M-W, Ian Johns singled and Caleb Averrill scored the lone run in the second inning.
