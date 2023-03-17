HAMMOND — It was a festive atmosphere at Hammond Central School Friday morning as the Hammond Central School Girls Basketball held at 6 a.m. practice, ate breakfast in the high school cafeteria and were honored by a community send-off for their trip to Hudson Valley Community College for the New York State Public High School Class D Final Four.
The Lady Devils were all business totally focused on the tasks ahead.
The number one state ranked Lady Devils (19-1) play number two Panama on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in the state semi-finals.
Hammond Superintendent of Schools Doug McQueer, a former Hammond standout who played at SUNY Potsdam for iconic coach Jerry Welsh, coached basketball for many years at Hammond and likes the Red Devils’ chances speaking with his heart and keen court sense.
“Its been 21 years since I helped Shawn (retired Coach Shawn Dack) coach his first final four team. This year’s team is as good as we have had in terms of athleticism and being able to get out and run the court,”said McQueer.
“I know they are going to do very well.”
Coach Dack led Hammond to state titles in 2007 and 2008 and a sign nothing that achievement stands at the entrance to the village.
Coach Alyssa Crosby is also a former Hammond standout who went to a fine college career playing at Jefferson Community College and Cortland State.
Before the team boarded the bus the team sang happy birthday to Coach Crosby’s son Wes and the coach reported that her new born daughter Callie slept through the night.
“I got a good night’s sleep and I feel good about everything,” she said.
Another positive point was New York State Police Officer Gabby Marshall driving the lead car in the parade of siren flashing and horn blowing vehicles which led the Lady Red Devil bus through the village and off to the Final Four.
Officer Marshall is also a former Lady Red Devils standout.
