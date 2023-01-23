NAC West leader Hammond, the state’s number two ranked Class D Girls Baskdetball team, stayed undefeated on the season with a 76-35 nonleague win over St. Lawrence Central while Madrid-Waddington, which standings 18th in the Class C rankings, incurred its first NAC East loss in a 42-32 decision at home to Chateaugay on Friday.
Chateaugay 42 - M-W 32: Chateaguay used an outstanding defensive effort to score a big win at the M-W “Hive” following up a victory by the Bulldog Boys on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-1 NAC East) anchored their win in a 13-6 first quarter lead and closed on a 14-11 fourth quarter advantage. Madison MaComb led a balanced offense with 11 points and Iryland LaPlante, Kaelyn Morgan and Avery McDonald all came through with 10 points.
Lane Ruddy and Grace Plumley combined for nine and eight points to lead M-W (6-1 NAC East) with Alaina Armstrong netting six. Other scoring came from: Erica Bated (1), Katelyn Putman (2), Hailey Marcellus (1), Lilan Todd (2) and Natalia Pearson (3).
Hammond 76 - SLC 35: The 7-0 Red Devils built a 41-15 margin in the second and third quarters and Landree Kenyoon tallied a game-high 31 points atop a winning offense which also featured 15 points from Hailey Manning, 11 points from Sadey Sprabary and Ava Howie and two from Zoe Cunningham and Raelee Downs.
Brionna Foster and Rylee Daoust combined for 13 and 9 points to lead the 7-4 Larries of the NAC. Kalissa Young contributed six points to the effort.
