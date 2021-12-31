Undefeated Hammond (4-0) lifted its NAC West record to 2-0 and Hermon-DeKalb climbed to 4-2 overall in Thursday’s NAC Girls Basketball action.
Hammond downed Lisbon 75-27 and H-D dropped LaFargeville 50-24 in a game played at Jefferson Community College.
In other girls basketball action Saranac Central downed Canton 62-54, NAC dropped Chateaugay 51-30, Brushton-Moira downed Harrisville 45-21 and Massena checked Peru 42-35.
In boys nonleague action Malone downed Saranac Central 77-55 to hand Coach Tim LaMay his 300th career win and Salmon River bested Hammond 48-29.
Hammond 75 - Lisbon 27: Ava Howie buried five three-pointers scoring 31 points in her second straight 30-point effort and Landree Kenyon and Sadey Sprabary followed with 20 and 19 points for the Red Devils.
Alyvia Crosby and Natalie Howie tallied and seven and six points and Broolyn Arquitt added two.
Gabby Taylor and Rachel LaRock continued to emerge as offensive leaders for Lisbon scoring eight points apiece and Mikaela Buckley dropped in four. Julia Rishe and Grace Smith each scored three points and Jaylin Massia added one.
H-D 50 - LaFargeville 24: Hannah Gollinger provided the Green Demons an early spark netting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points before suffering an ankle injury. Ellie McQuade stepped and stepped up scoring a game-high 16 points and Olivia Simzer provided another productive effort from the backcourt with two 3s and eight points.
“Hannah Gollinger was off to a really big game but rolled her ankle and Ellie McQuade came on an had a great game,”said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“Our defense was really consistent and we have been working very hard on our defense.”
Jayla O’Donnell and Rylie Hale combined for six and four points in the post and Aailiyah O’Donnell chipped in with two. Ebben Vaugh led LaFargeville with seven points.
