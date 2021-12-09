Two Hammond Central students who play for the Islanders and Lady Islanders NAC Hockey teams both figured in the scoring in Wednesday’s action.
Hammond’s Cooper Bennett and Morgan Fox scored as the Islanders tied Norwood-Norfolk 2-2. Bennett also scored for the Islanders in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Rochester McQuaid at the Brian Wade Jr. Memorial Tournament at OFA.
In Wednesday’s Girls Hockey action Zoey Cunningham of Hammond assisted on the Lady Islanders’ lone goal which was scored by Jaylynn Castro.
