CANTON — Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too.
Hammond Central enjoyed that delectable experience on Tuesday on the Canton Central softball diamond where the Red Devils and host Bears staged the first NAC softball game of the 2023 season.
Both coaches entered the game feeling very fortunate to playing a game and Hammond skipper Katina Dillon and her team left the field with a 6-4 nonleague victory.
“We didn’t get outside until yesterday so get a win today over a very good team with really nice,” Coach Dillon.
“Sydney Tanner pitched well and we got some key hits.”
The key hits all came in fourth inning where the Lady Devils exploited three Canton errors to score six runs after being held hitless and scoreless by Canton starter Hadley Alguire.
Tanner led off with a double, Landree Kenyon drilled a run-scoring triple and after a single by Ava Howie, a walk and two errors Zoey Cunningham rapped an RBI triple and scored on a delayed steal of home.
Ava Hoy came on in relief and struck out nine pitching three hitless innings relief for the Bears who scored two runs in the fifth inning on a triple by Olivia Sero, a single by Emma Logan and a two-run triple by Sydnee Francis.
Tanner ended the inning with a strikeout and closed out the eight-strikeout win with two scoreless innings. She struck out two in the sixth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with a strikeout and two groundballs to the mound.
“We had a rough fourth inning with three errors. We are young in spots in the outfield and we will get better,” said Canton Coach Mike Wentworth.
“The pitchers threw well today and it was great to get a game in before Spring Break. We got outside for the first time yesterday and played today.”
Other hits for Canton, which scored single runs in the second and fourth innings, came on singles by Hadley Alguire, Tessa Alguire, Ava Hoy, Maddie Mitchell and Tessa Alguire.
