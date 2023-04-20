HAMMOND - All of the elements of winning softball were on display as Hammond Central recorded its second straight quality win in its home and NAC West Division opener on Wednesday.
Hammond (2-0) came through with 11 hits and hit for power. Sydney Tanner did not allow an earned run striking out 13 and the Devils came up with a big defensive stop in a bases loaded situation in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 5-3 win over Heuvelton.
The Red Devils needed all those elements to turn back a gritty Heuvelton effort in the latest of a long line of intense meetings between the two rivals. Chasity Johnson delivered a tenacious walk-free complete game effort on the mound and the Bulldogs stayed in contention despite being limited to four hits.
“It was a good opener for us. Chasity Johnson pitched well going the distance on the mound. ” said Heuvelton Coach Eliza Pierce.
In NAC West Division Baseball openers Hermon-DeKalb outscored Edwards-Knox 22-10 and Harrisville downed Morristown 17-5.
In NAC East opening day action Madrid-Waddington visiting Tupper Lake swept baseball (11-1) and softball (30-6) action.
HAMMOND WINS
Sydney Tanner blanked the Bulldogs through three innings and the Devils opened a 3-0 lead as Zoey Cunning crushed a homerun to deep centerfield leading off the bottom of the first inning. The lead expanded to 3-0 in the second where Issy Woodcock singled and Ava Howie and Cunningham doubled.
Woodcock and Howie doubled and Mikayla Jones stroked her fourth single of the day to produce two decisive runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Heuvelton loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh as Addison Havens and Madison Brunett and Johnson drew a walk. But they were limited to a single run as Tanner issued a strikeout and Karissa Donnelly handled two hard hit groundballs at second base.
“Sydney Tanner did a fabulous job on the mound bearing down and pitching in cold conditions which is difficult for pitchers when they are not able to feel their fingers,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
“It was a good win for us. Zoey Cunningham had a great day at the plate and defensively behind the plate and Ava Howie made some nice catches in leftfield and hit the ball very hard. But we still have a lot of work to do on defense overall.”
Cunningham finished with a homerun, a double and a single for the Devils. Tanner singled twice and Brooklyn Arquitt singled.
Carley Simmons singled twice for Heuvelton and Chasity Johnson and Mikayla Ritchie singled.
“Finally getting a game in was so beneficial to our progression. It showed us the things we need to work out. Hammond is a very talented team. Sydney Tanner is a great pitcher and Zoey Cunningham is just so dominant at the plate,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“One of goals this year is to get better each day. We did that today. Chasity Johnson didn’t issue any walks that was huge for us. Coaches Pierce and Donaldson and myself are excited to watch this team grow as the year goes on.”
H-D BOYS WIN
H-D 22 - E-K 10: Winning pitcher Gavin Walrath doubled and singled twice with 3 RBIs and Caleb Murcray singled three times for H-D which scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to hand Coach Brandon MacDonald a victory in his first game at the H-D helm.
“The Demons came back from a 10-4 deficit to go on and win 22-12. Our youth was evident for the first five innings tonight, there were a lot of jitters and some costly errors. Gavin Walrath kept his composure pitching 5 innings striking out 6 and walking 2. He also went 4-6 at the plate with two doubles and 3 RBI. Tristen Bowman came in relief striking out 3,” said Coach MacDonald
Noah MacDonald singled twice and Owen Green and Tristen Bowman added singles.
Aiden Geer lined a triple and two singles for E-K and Kale Geer and Kyle Reif singled three times. John Friot and Jacob Morrill singled twice for the Cougars.
Harrisville 17 - Morristown 5: Tanner Sullivan struck out 10 pitching the win for the Pirates who were sparked offensively by Aiden Chartrand with a triple and a homerun, Joe Sheppard and Branden Loos with two doubles and Lucas Schrodt with a triple.
Josh Wrobel, Korey LaJoy and Dominic Perretta singled for Morristown.
Tupper Lake 11 - M-W 1: The Yellowjackets were limited to one hit and three baserunners by the Lumberjacks who scored seven runs in the second inning. Ian Johns tripled and Kaden Kingston singled.
Paul Robillard tripled for Tupper Lake and Grant Godin doubled.
M-W SOFTBALL
TL 30 - M-W 6: Terry Stohl lined a triple and three singles and scored six runs and winning pitcher Sarah Higgins scored four runs for Tupper Lake. Hannah Manson singled twice for M-W and Zoe French and Erica Bates each singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.