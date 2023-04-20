HAMMOND - All of the elements of winning softball were on display as Hammond Central recorded its second straight quality win in its home and NAC West Division opener on Wednesday.

Hammond (2-0) came through with 11 hits and hit for power. Sydney Tanner did not allow an earned run striking out 13 and the Devils came up with a big defensive stop in a bases loaded situation in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 5-3 win over Heuvelton.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.