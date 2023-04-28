HAMMOND — Hammond Girls Athletics enjoyed a memorable day on Thursday.
The Village of Hammond and Hammond Central unveiled updated signs at village limits celebrating the three New York State Class D Girls Championships accomplished by Lady Devil teams in 2007, 2008 and 2023. The Village of Hammond commissioned Signtech in Plessis to build the eye-catching signs.
“It was time for an upgrade and we had the best reason to do it,” said Hammond Central Superintendent Doug McQueer at the softball game where the Lady Devils rode solid defense and clutch offensive production to a 16-3 win over Edwards-Knox in a match of the last two unbeatens in the NAC West.
Pitcher Sydney Tanner skillfully muffled the effect of 11-hits while catcher Zoey Cunningham hit for the cycle by crushing a homerun, a triple and a double and lining a single for the Devils (3-0 West) who struck for five runs in the second inning and seven in the fifth inning. Ava Howie bookended the offense with three singles in the ninth spot of the batting order.
“Zoey (Cunningham) had an amazing date at the plate. Hitting for the cycle is very unusual and Sydney Tanner continues to be so consistent on the mound,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
“We have a team with the ability to have great days at the plate and we have worked very hard at hitting against fast pitchers.”
Landree Kendall doubled and turned in a strong defensive game at shortstop and Tanner, Karissa Donnelly, Mikayla Jones and Issy Woodcock came through with timely singles against starter Cadey Wheat and reliever Kayleigh Allen who pitched the fourth and fifth innings.
“We had too many errors today and we had to take Cadey out after she aggravated a hip flexor injury. But she came back and finished the game.”
Macy White rapped a triple and two singles for the Cougars (2-1 West), Leanne Hall connected for a double and two singles, Sophia Vachez singled twice, Cadey Wheat doubled and Kianna Hogle and Annabell Butler all singled.
Hammond is scheduled to play two games at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer if the threat of heavy rain does not materialize.
