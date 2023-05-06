Notre Dame shut out Holley on Monday. File photo

RUSSELL - Hammond opened up a two-game lead with a 7-3 win over Edwards-Knox in the NAC West Girls Softball race while Lisbon and Harrisville matched mound gem wins moving toward Monday’s showdown of NAC Baseball unbeatens.

Lisbon blanked Hermon-DeKalb 10-0 and will host Clifton-Fine in a doubleheader Sunday. Harrisville downed C-F 11-1 on Friday.

