RUSSELL - Hammond opened up a two-game lead with a 7-3 win over Edwards-Knox in the NAC West Girls Softball race while Lisbon and Harrisville matched mound gem wins moving toward Monday’s showdown of NAC Baseball unbeatens.
Lisbon blanked Hermon-DeKalb 10-0 and will host Clifton-Fine in a doubleheader Sunday. Harrisville downed C-F 11-1 on Friday.
In another NAC West Softball game on Friday Lisbon downed Hermon-DeKalb 7-3.
In the NAC Central Canton stayed undefeated with a 7-5 win over St. Lawrence Central.
Hammond 7 - E-K 3: The Red Devils delivered four of their eight hits to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning and pull away from 4-3 lead in their second win of the season over E-K. In the seventh Issy Woodcock singled, Ava Howie and Zoey Cunningham followed with doubles and Mikayla Jones singled.
“In the seventh inning Hammond hit four shots right down the leftfield line,” said E-K Coach Lori Brewer.
“It was a tough loss but it was a much better game than our first game with them.”
Sydney Tanner closed out the seventh inning for the Devils and finished with six strikeouts in a duel of aces with the Cougars’ Cadey Wheat who fanned nine batters.
Cunningham singled and doubled for Hammond and Tanner also doubled. Karissa Donnelly added a single. Kayleigh Allen double twice and singled for E-K, Wheat doubled twice and Kianna Hogle singled.
Lisbon 7 - H-D 3: Opportunistic hitting and the ability of pitcher Adia Richards to limit H-D’s hitting opportunities keyed the win for the Golden Knights. Richards struck out 14 batters, allowed just three hits and blanked the Demons over the last five innings. The Golden Knights scored three runs in the fourth inning and two in the seventh innings after two outs.
Richards also went 2-3 for Lisbon which received a triple and a single from Gabby Taylor and Aeveree Bouchey and a double from Ava Bouchey. Jayla O’Donnell, pitcher Bailey Wright who struck out six and Olivia Sharpe all singled for H-D.
Harrisville 11 - C-F 1: Joe Sheppard struck out 11 batters in a five inning three-hitter. Tanner Sullivan tripled, Joe Schrodt doubled and Nolan Sullivan, Aiden Chartrand and Adam Lucas all singled.
Roberts doubled for C-F and Brooker and Chartrand singled.
Lisbon 10 -H-D 0: The trio of Isaac LaRock (3 inn, 6Ks), Cooper Rutherford (2 Ks, 1 nn) and Lucas Gravlin (3 Ks, 1 inn) combined on a no-hitter for the Golden Knights while the H-D trio of Tristan Bowman, Gavin Walwrath and Owen Clifford struck out six and allowed only four earned runs in a creditable mound outing.
Timely hits keyed the Lisbon offense as Isaiah White tripled in two runs and Armando Lazarro doubled in two runs. Matt Bleau singled, stole three bases and scored two runs. Rutherford singled in a run, Gravlin rapped an RBI double, Connor Flack singled, stole three bases and scored twice and Owen Jerome added an RBI.
Sydnee Francis hit a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning to give the Canton softball team a 7-5 win over St. Lawrence Central in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
“The only lead we had was in the sixth inning when Sydnee Francis had a bases loaded triple. Then Tessa Alguire drove her in. Crazy game,” said Canton Coach Mike Wentworth after the Bears turned back SLC following a close win over Massena.
Ava Hoy struck out 11 for Canton (9-1 overall, 9-0 division) and lined three hits. Courtney Peters picked up three hits and Tessa Alguire added two.
Hannah Agans and Karissa Young scored two runs for SLC and Agans went the distance on the mound.
