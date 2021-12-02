HEUVELTON - Wednesday’s NAC West Boys Basketball opener at Heuvelton between the Bulldogs and Harrisville was a chance for both teams to gain a statement win.
After the Pirates posted a 68-45 victory Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister credited the Pirates for stating a strong case.
“Harrisville came out and played very well and showed that the NAC West race goes through Harrisville until we prove that it doesn’t” said Coach McAllister.
“Tristan Lovely is hobbled right now and he is our best passer and second scorer but that’s no excuse. We just aren’t ready to play without him right now. Nate Mashaw scored 34 points but we only scored 11 other points. But we did get within four points in the third quarter when Will Taylor buried two quick 3s.”
Mashaw buried six threes and went 6-7 from the foul line while also scoring off power moves to the goal. He netted seven points or more in every quarter.
Harrisville countered with three very productive scoring options.
Tanner Sullivan tallied 21 points with eight in the fourth quarter and Taylor buried three 3s in the first and third quarter of a matching 21 point effort. Tucker Kelly scored 16 and Nolan Sullivan dropped in seven.
Chris Ashlaw and Jake Venette rounded out the Heuvelton scoring with seven and four points.
COMETS DENY WILDCATS
Carthage 74 - Gouverneur 71: Trenton Walker poured in 32 points as the host Comets fought off a tenacious rally by the Wildcats in a nonleague game. Walker made 14 of 20 free throws and Ashton Norton contributed 13 points for Carthage in its season opener.
Raine Rumble scored 18 points to pace Gouverneur which fell behind 26-7 after the first quarter and stormed back with a 27-10 third quarter run. Caden Storie contributed 15 points and Ethan Platt chipped in with 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.