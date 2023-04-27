MORRISTOWN — When Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele sent Dylan Demers to the mound for his first varsity start, on Wednesday, at Morristown’s plush Fran Holleran Field he didn’t ask the righthander to reinvent the wheel.
Just throw strikes was the coach’s instruction and Demers did that for five innings as the Bulldogs’ built a 7-1 lead.
When Morristown closed the gap to 7-4 in the fifth inning reliever Landon Weigandt closed out the inning. The Bulldogs answered with a 10-run sixth inning and closed out a 17-6 win when freshman Ryley Liscum pitched out a bases-loaded threat aided by a nice relay from rightfielder Levi Biller and secondbaseman Jakob Ladouceur to throw out a MCS runner at the plate.
“Throwing strikes is the name of the game. We knew we would need pitchers this year and we had a group guys who got together with me all summer to work on pitching,” said Coach Steeler after the Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Lisbon.
“Our pitchers did a good job today.”
Brandon Pray led the offense with three singles and Lucas Thornhill, Dylan Carpenter, Ladouceur, Will Petrie and Biller all came through with timely singles.
“We are such a young team and we have had trouble giving up big innings because of errors. But we hung in a long time today,” said Morristown Coach Jason Donnelly who received a five inning stint from starter Macaulay Ritchie.
“We are making some progress.”
Peyton Donnelly singled twice for the Rockets who host Hermon-DeKalb on Saturday and Dominic Perretta doubled. Ritchie, Coltyn Brooks, Evan Brooks, Ethan Simmons and Lawrence King all added singles.
