MORRISTOWN — When Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele sent Dylan Demers to the mound for his first varsity start, on Wednesday, at Morristown’s plush Fran Holleran Field he didn’t ask the righthander to reinvent the wheel.

Just throw strikes was the coach’s instruction and Demers did that for five innings as the Bulldogs’ built a 7-1 lead.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.