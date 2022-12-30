Host Heuvelton and Beekmantown used furious scoring burst at different points of the second half to advance past tenacious challenges in the first round of the 29th annual Al Gutterson Memorial Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
The Bulldogs reeled off 22 straight points in the third quarter to pull away from a 33-29 lead over Lisbon and cruise to an 80-62 victory despite a ballistic 21-point fourth quarter by the Golden Knights’ Cooper Rutherford who connected for six 3-pointers down the stretch.
The Eagles quieted a determined challenge by OFA scoring 13 straight points off its defense to break away from a 52-49 lead with 3:08 remaining and roll to a 67-48 win.
The Bulldogs and Eagles will meet for the title at 7:15 p.m. tonight following the JV consolation game at 3 p.m., the varsity consolation game at 4:30 p.m. and the JV Championship game at 6 p.m.
Eagles Deny
Devil Effort
After taking a 15-7 first quarter lead, Beekmantown used its athletic size on offense and defense and the scoring ability of Josh Burgin to push OFA to the brink of elimination several times in the first round game.
But each time OFA answered, outscored the Eagles 34-27 in the second and third quarters and earned the potential for a comeback win when Alex Mitchell hoisted a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 52-49 with 3:08 remaining in the game.
The Eagles calmly answered with a putback by Burgin and long 3-pointer by Brady Mannix after a kickout pass off an offensive rebound.
Beekmantown then seized control of the contest forcing four turnovers and converting each one in transition.
“That definitely was not an 18-point game. OFA played tough but we used or defense to break it over. We used a zone and some to man to contain Justice McIntyre which was our plan,” said Beekmantown Coach Gary Castine after his team climbed to 5-0 on the season.
Burgin finished with a game-high 19 points after scoring nine in the first quarter and Brady Mannix (12 points) and Josh Sand (9 points) scored five and nine in the second quarter. Nate Parliament and Nate Sand each scored eight points in an diverse offense featuring balanced inside and outside production.
OFA stayed in contention with tenacious defensive play and its best offensive balance of the season. Justice McIntyre netted 3-pointers to score 15 points and blocked three shots, Alex Mitchell (8 rebounds) tallied 10 and Alex Worden (6 rebounds) netted eight points on strong conversions at the goal. Shea Polniak (5 rebounds) and Connor Graveline combined for seven and five points and Madden West and Lucca LaBella each added two.
“We did a good job hanging in there against a very good team with a lot of options. We had some bad turnovers at the end but it was a much closer game than the score. They did a good job defending Justice McIntyre but this was the first time all season that the other guys stepped up and gave us nice scoring balance,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“We are definitely getting better. Alex Mitchell is improving every day, Alex Worden had some tough conversions inside and Shea Polniak was very steady with the ball.”
Bulldogs’ Offense
Defense Fuel Run
Heuvelton and Lisbon showcased the passion of their rivalry before a full house at the Bulldogs’ gym.
The Knights took a 13-12 first quarter lead followed by a 21-10 run by the Bulldogs in the second quarter. The Knights answered by scoring the first six points of third quarter on back to back 3-balls by Connor Flack to cut the difference to 33-29.
The Bulldogs’ steadied the course on a putback by Lucas Thornhill and used three other offensive rebounds to extend possessions which led to scores to start a string of 22 straight points. The run featured two 3s by Nate Mashaw and one each by Chris Ashlaw and Jake Venette.
The trio combined on 18 of Heuvelton’s 26 points in the quarter which ended with the Bulldogs’ leading 59-33.
Cooper Rutherford did everything possible to spark a Lisbon comeback hitting six 3s and scoring 21 of a 29-point Lisbon eruption. The Bulldogs held serve with 21 points anchored by six post-up points by Connor Phillips who finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in the HCS offense which was led by 23 points and three assists by Chris Ashlaw, 21 points and 7 assists by Nate Mashaw and 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists by Jake Venette.
Lucas Thornhill finished with a timely 7 points and 4 rebounds, Rhys Brossit drilled two 3s for 6 points and Trystan Biller chipped in two points.
“We put it all together in the third quarter but we didn’t defend well in the fourth quarter and Cooper Rutherford shot the ball very well,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
“We need to much more consistent against Beekmantown”.
Rutherford finished with 31 points with 7 3s, Connor Flack drained four 3s scoring 14 points and Isaiah White tallied 8 points. Lucas Gravlin netted 3 points and Coby Mills, AJ Donaldson and Hayden Vesel all added field goals.
“This was definitely not all about a loss. We hung in there, played very hard and we were right there in the third quarter when they went on that 22-point run,” said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan.
“And Cooper Rutherford went on a great shooting streak in the fourth quarter.”
Dogs, Eagles
Play for JV title
A Heuvelton-Beekmantown championship matchup was also set up in the Junior Varsity Division in Thursday’s first round action where the Bulldogs advanced past Lisbon 58-35 and the Eagles bested OFA 60-31.
“We did a good job running our offense and getting guys free to the basket and after giving up some easy points early in the game our defense was very good,” said Heuvelton Coach Scott Sargent.
Landyn Ashlaw converted several trips to the goal scoring 32 points for the Bulldogs who outscored the Golden Knights 34-17 in the second half. Parker Felt tallied 13 points at the point, Isaac Murdock tallied four and Colt McAllister and Devin Johnson each added two.
CJ Jacobs and Tanner Fonda combined for 14 and 13 points for Lisbon followed by Caleb Ghize (5), Cole Jacobs (2) and Noah Gendebien (1).
Beekmantown opened a 16-5 first quarter lead and cruised to a 60-34 win over OFA led by 12 points from Leo Wilson. Blake Morrill scored a game-high 16 points for OFA and Caleb Dawley tallied six. Other scoring came from: Adam Lucas (2), Noah White (4) and Ian Rose (4).
