Host Heuvelton and Beekmantown used furious scoring burst at different points of the second half to advance past tenacious challenges in the first round of the 29th annual Al Gutterson Memorial Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

The Bulldogs reeled off 22 straight points in the third quarter to pull away from a 33-29 lead over Lisbon and cruise to an 80-62 victory despite a ballistic 21-point fourth quarter by the Golden Knights’ Cooper Rutherford who connected for six 3-pointers down the stretch.

