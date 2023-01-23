Heuvelton maintained its undefeated lead in the NAC West Boys Basketball standings at 6-0 as the 9-2 Bulldogs, who stand fifth in the NYS Class D rankings, downed Edwards-Knox 86-20.
In another NAC West game Norwood-Norfolk trimmed Hermon-DeKalb 41-38 and in nonleague action Copenhagen prevailed over Morristown 48-41.
Heuvelton 86 - E-K 20: Reserves Isreal Paradise and Rhys Brossoit delivered 14 and seven points to a balanced winning offense which featured 15 points from Nate Mashaw who buried three 3-pointers in a 26-6 first quarter run, 15 points from Chris Ashlaw and 14 from Connor Phillips.
Other scoring came from: Cam Johnson (5), Lucas Thornhill (4), Tony Tacchino (2) and Arik Roane (3).
Kale Geer scored five points for E-K followed by: Brady Butler (4), Cooper (2), Erick Stalker (4), Dawson Matthews (2) and Jacob Morrill (3).
N-N 41 - H-D 38: The Flyers erased a 14-8 first quarter deficit spared by Parker Blair who scored nine of his 15 points in the second quarter. Matt Richardson tallied 11 points and Brendan Bombard and Owen Point each added four.
Noah Locy’s 15 points paced H-D followed by Hunter Bouchey with nine and Nolan Carr and Skylar Daniels with six.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.