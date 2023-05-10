LISBON — A lot of really nice things happened on Tuesday as Lisbon Central hosted Heuvelton in the annual Renee Robinson Memorial NAC West Softball game. The game honors the memory of longtime Lisbon Coach Renee Robinson who held a special reverence for the sport of softball and Lisbon Central Athletics.
“Each year when we host Heuvelton we remember Renee and we are so happy her parents Roger and Mary Lou could be here to throw out ceremonial first pitches,” said Lisbon Central Athletic Director Erika Backus.
Both Roger and Mary Lou delivered perfect strikes to Heuvelton Assistant Coach and former Lisbon standout Claire Donaldson and former Lisbon Coach and Renee Robinson teammate Sherrie Vine. The ceremonial strikes provided a fitting prelude to excellent pitching by the Heuvelton duo of Chasity Johnson and Alli Trathen and Lisbon seventh grader Adia Richards who struck out 10 going the distance.
Trathen, making her first mound appearance of the season while recovering from a high ankle sprain, pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the win when Heuvelton (3-2) scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 10-5 win over Lisbon (2-4).
The seventh inning uprising was a classic smallball-leads-to-a-big inning softball sequence.
Addison Havens lead off with a bunt single, Carley Simmons later rapped a two-run triple to the centerfield fence and Trathen ripped a an RBI double.
“It a situation like that getting the leadoff batter on is everything,” said Heuvelton Coach Eliza Pierce after her team started a 5-game week 2-0 heading into a game with Edwards-Knox.
“It was a perfect bunt and Carley (Simmons) and Alli (Trathen) came through with big hits. It was great to have Alli back pitching for a big week. It was a really good game.”
Lisbon took leads of 4-1 and 5-4 in the game before pinch hitter Hailey Montenegro lined an RBI single to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning.
The Knights built their leads with clutch hitting from Ava Bouchey (2 singles), Averee Bouchey (2 singles), Gabby Taylor (single), Rachel LaRock (single) and Rylea Kelley (single). Ava Bouchey anchored the defense from behind the plate throwing out four runners on steal attempts.
“Everyone hates to lose but this was a really good game for us. They beat us 18-3 in our first game. This was a great test for Adia (Richards) who is really good as a seventh grader and is going to be outstanding in the years ahead,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“Ava Bouchey made some great throws, Rachel LaRock made perfect tags and we were right there. Heuvelton put together a great seventh inning with a nice bunt and two big hits. It was great softball.”
Other Heuvelton offensive contributions were a single by Johnson, two runs scores and an RBI by Lily Spooner, two RBIs by Mikayla Ritchie and a single by Lakan Martin.
“We look forward to this game each year. Lisbon does a nice job of honoring the late Coach Robinson and with Claire Donaldson on our coaching staff it just makes it that more special,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“We got off to a slow start at the plate and we had a few mental mistakes in that third inning where we gave them extra outs and they cashed in on that. I like that we showed some fight after falling behind a couple times. Hailey Montenegro had a big pinch hit to drive in the tying run in the sixth. And in the seventh our bats finally came alive. Chasity and Allison gave great efforts on the mound. It is nice to get another win. We play Edwards tomorrow and finish the week with Hermon again on Friday.
