LISBON — A lot of really nice things happened on Tuesday as Lisbon Central hosted Heuvelton in the annual Renee Robinson Memorial NAC West Softball game. The game honors the memory of longtime Lisbon Coach Renee Robinson who held a special reverence for the sport of softball and Lisbon Central Athletics.

“Each year when we host Heuvelton we remember Renee and we are so happy her parents Roger and Mary Lou could be here to throw out ceremonial first pitches,” said Lisbon Central Athletic Director Erika Backus.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.