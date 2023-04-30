HEUVELTON – The Malone girls varsity lacrosse team may still have a long way to go to catch up to the rest of Section 10, but the signs are there that the team has already made quite a dent in that journey.
body text: The Huskies fell to the Heuvelton Bulldogs Thursday afternoon by a score of 13-5. Despite the loss, head coach Michelle Reynolds seems to have her team heading in the right direction. The five goals scored on Thursday is a season high for the team, which is in its first year of existence.
body text: The next area the Huskies will have to work on is getting off to a faster start. The Bulldogs, led by junior Raya McGaw, jumped on Malone in the first half. McGaw scored a true hat trick to start the game before freshman Saige Blevins broke the streak with two goals of her own. Alyvia Roberts was able to get the Huskies on the board before halftime, but the team still trailed 9-1 heading into the locker room.
body text: The second half showed a much better effort from the Huskies on both ends as they held Heuvelton to only four goals on defense while generating four of their own to match the Bulldogs pace. Malone eighth-grader Irelynn LaPlante notched two goals in the second half while Roberts and sophomore Aleksa Keeler also tallied a goal each. Huskies goaltender had a busy day in net, stopping 18 shots in the contest.
body text: McGaw and Blevins each had five goals for the Bulldogs in the win while Payton McDevitt, Averie Farrand and Briella McGaw each added solo goals.
