Livonia/Avon defeated Bishop Kearney on Wednesday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. File photo

HEUVELTON – The Malone girls varsity lacrosse team may still have a long way to go to catch up to the rest of Section 10, but the signs are there that the team has already made quite a dent in that journey.

body text: The Huskies fell to the Heuvelton Bulldogs Thursday afternoon by a score of 13-5. Despite the loss, head coach Michelle Reynolds seems to have her team heading in the right direction. The five goals scored on Thursday is a season high for the team, which is in its first year of existence.

