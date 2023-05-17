Heuvelton senior Alli Trathen pitched a complete win in Heuvelton's doubleheader sweep at Harrisville on Tuesday. Dave Shea/The Journal.

An NAC West softball sweep over Harrisville highlighted a busy day for Heuvelton Central athletes playing at venues all over New York State.

The Lady Bulldogs of softball posted wins of 11-3 and 13-4 at Harrisville while the baseball team dropped a 10-0 nonleague decision to Emeston-Morris at Doubleday Field at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

