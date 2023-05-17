An NAC West softball sweep over Harrisville highlighted a busy day for Heuvelton Central athletes playing at venues all over New York State.
The Lady Bulldogs of softball posted wins of 11-3 and 13-4 at Harrisville while the baseball team dropped a 10-0 nonleague decision to Emeston-Morris at Doubleday Field at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
The Bulldogs will play at Edwards-Knox on Wednesday.
The Heuvelton Girls Lacrosse played at Canton on Tuesday.
Heuvelton 11 - Harrisville 3: Chasity Johnson struck out seven pitching a complete win and stroked three singles at the head of the Heuvelton offense with Carley Simmons who doubled twice and singled. Alli Trathen also doubled, Lily Spooner singled and Cassidy Pray added an RBI.
Avery Chartrand doubled and singled for Harrisville, Jaelyn Fayette doubled and Lilah Stephenson, Ava Bearor and Hailey Meagher singled. Stephenson also struck out six in a complete game pitching effort.
Heuvelton 13 - Harrisville 4: Alli Trathen struck out six in a complete game pitching win and singled twice and Chasity Johnson singled three times for a six hit day. Addison Havens, Carley Simmons, Lakan Martin, Mikayla Ritchie, Lily Spooner and Mikayla Lovely also singled.
Lola Miller singled twice for Harrisville and Avery Chatrand, Lilly Atkinson, Madison Kackison and Ava Bearor all singled.
“Chasity Johnson in game 1 and Allison Trathen in game 2 pitched well and today we made enough plays behind them to get 2 important wins. Lily Spooner was solid behind the plate catching all 12 innings. We were able to get on base and make some things happen,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“We close out the regular season in Edwards tomorrow. Then have a few days before playoffs on Monday.”
Saige Blevins continued as the Bulldogs’ offensive leader scoring four goals and Avery Lapene tallied two. Leah Warren, Ava Murphy and Ashley Weston all scored single goals to back Ava Councell’s goaltending.
Tri-Valley Champion Emeston-Morris, one of the top Class D teams in Section 4, received a 16-strikeout no-hitter from Benjamin and a two-run homerun from Ough.
In Central Division Softball Canton remained unbeaten with a 23-4 win over Salmon River. Courtney Peters pitched the victory and Tessa Alguire singled twice and doubled to lead the offense.
Olivia Cero and Ava Hoy singled and doubled.
In an NAC East game Chateaugay downed Parishville-Hopkinton 18-0 behind the no-hit pitching of Avery Johnson who struck out 12 in a no-hitter. Ryleigh Reardon went 4-4 and Rebecca Miller went 3-3.
