Lisbon showed it could strike quickly and come from behind while Heuvelton converted two opportunitc scoring chances as the NAC West Rivals advanced to the championship of OFA Blue Devils’ Girls Soccer Tournament on Tuesday.
Lisbon rallied past Hammond 2-1 with two second half goals three minutes apart and Heuvelton dropped host OFA 2-0 to move into Wednesday’s championship game at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
OFA and Gouverneur will play for the JV crown after high-scoring opening round wins. OFA downed Massena 4-3 and Gouverneur bested Canton 5-2.
Lisbon 2 - Hammond 1: The Lady Knights forged a 22-3 shots on goal margin but needed to come from behind when the Rockets Mia Tulley scored the only goal of the first half by curling a long volley from the right flank to the top lefthand corner of the net.
“We really didn’t know what to expect because we have so many young players starting. But overall things worked out pretty well and Landree Kenyon played very well in goal,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“Lisbon is a very good team and they move the ball very well.”
The Golden Knights threatened throughout the game but couldn’t move the ball past Kenyon who finished with 23 saves until Ava Murphy tallied a close range equalizer from point blank range off a through pass from Gabby Richardson with 25:11 to play. Murphy tallied the game winner on a high shot with 22:29 to play off a crossing pass from Leah Warren.
“We missed a lot of chances but we just kept doing good things and pressing and pressing ans scored nice goals by Ava (Murphy)” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
“Landree Kenyon made some outstanding saves for Hammond.”
Averee Bouchey stopped one shot winning her debut as the Lisbon’s starting keeper.
Heuvelton 2 - OFA 0: The Lady Bulldogs converted close range changes late in the first half and with 4.8 seconds to play after goaltender Carley Simmons (12 saves) protected the 1-0 lead with a brilliant point blank saves against Azlyn Richardson and covered a rebound attempt by Audrey Harradine with 3:40 to play.
“It was a nice win playing with only a few subs. We moved people around during the game and everyone worked hard and played well,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
Ella Ramsdell made 11 saves and delivered some long goal kicks filling in for injured starter Emma Wagers and had no chance to stop either HCS goal. With 5:24 remaining in the first half Rylin McAllister controlled a ball off a defender and directed the ball into the net from point blank range. Briella McGaw scored in a scramble after controlling a rebound off the crossbar with 4.8 seconds to play.
“We got ourselves into position to score but we just didn’t do it. We just work on doing the right thing with ball on our chances and work at clearing the ball better,” said OFA Dakota Brady.
“Ella Ramsdell nice a job for us with Emma Wagers out and we were also missing a key halfback in Mia Jeneault.”
