M-W Boys blank St. Regis Falls

Morristown posted its third win in four games with a 2-0 win over Norwood-Norfolk and Heuvelton upgraded its offensive production blanking Edwards-Knox 2-0 in NAC West Boys Soccer action on Friday.

Heuvelton 2 - E-K 0: Reid Doyle set up a Landyn Ashlaw goal with a throughball and then used a pretty header to direct Jake Venette cross into the net. Nate Mashaw stopped four shots for the shutout and Dawson Matthews stopped nine shots before suffering an injury.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.