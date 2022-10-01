Morristown posted its third win in four games with a 2-0 win over Norwood-Norfolk and Heuvelton upgraded its offensive production blanking Edwards-Knox 2-0 in NAC West Boys Soccer action on Friday.
Heuvelton 2 - E-K 0: Reid Doyle set up a Landyn Ashlaw goal with a throughball and then used a pretty header to direct Jake Venette cross into the net. Nate Mashaw stopped four shots for the shutout and Dawson Matthews stopped nine shots before suffering an injury.
“This was a big game for us scoring two goals. Edwards-Knox is a young team but we needed to finish better and we did,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant Jr.
“Reid Doyle set Landon Ashley with a nice throughball and Reid Doyle scored on a great header from Jake Venette. Our defense really played well. Tristan Biller has been our anchor back and Seth LaRock has been extremely consistent playing back there with Drew Blevins and Tristan Young.”
Morristown 2 - Norwood-Norfolk 0: Connor Pease and Isaac Peterson scored goals to back Peyton Donnelly’s shutout in goal.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.