POTSDAM - All the Bulldogs were valiant on the way to a Heuvelton Central sweep of the highly coveted Section 10 Class D Basketball titles.
For the first time in school history the Class D Boys and Girls Basketball titles will reside in Heuvelton after both Bulldog teams downed top three state ranked opponents at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The Heuvelton Girls won the title for the first time since 2017 which produced the third of three straight New York Class D titles. The Heuvelton Boys ended a long wait for their program winning the title for the first time since 2004.
The title games followed entirely different scenarios before a huge crowd of Purple and Gold clad supporters.
In the girls game eighth ranked Heuvelton (20-4) reversed two NAC West Division losses to number three Hammond (17-2) 58-36. The boys game net all expectations of a classic defensive duel as 14th ranked Heuvelton (20-2) prevailed 40-36 over number two Chateaugay (21-2) in a duel of the Section 10’s St. Lawrence and Franklin County Bulldogs.
In victory the Heuvelton squads entered the postseason portal to chase the Overall Section 10 Championship next week and venture into the state tournament the following week one win away their respective New York State Public High School Athletic Association Final 4s.
Both teams will play against the Section 3 Champions
On Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam the Heuvelton Boys will play Class C Champion Madrid-Waddington at 8:15 p.m. after Class B Champion Canton faces Class A Champion Malone at 6 p.m. In between the Northern Conference Awards Ceremony will take place.
On Wednesday the Girls Basketball semi-finals will take place with Class C Champion Madrid-Waddington facing Gouverneur at 6 p.m. and Heuvelton meeting Class A Champion Massena at 8:15 p.m. The Northern Conference Awards Ceremony will be held between the games.
The Overall Section 10 Championships will be held on Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
GIRLS GAME
People following the NAC West Division Girls Basketball race were expecting anything to happen as Heuvelton and Hammond met for the Class D title.
But nobody expected what happened.
The Bulldogs ran off the first 19 points of the game using their fullcourt press and an array halfcourt traps to trigger a wave of turnovers and flurry of transition scoring where guard Dakota Mouthorp scored six points.
Center Bella Doyle tallied nine points operating in the lane and hitting one 3-pointer.
The two seniors would make key play son both ends of the court throughout the game. Doyle scored a game-high 17 points, rendered a strong night on both backboards and used her ball-handling as a vital part of the Bulldogs’ press breaker. Mouthorp buried three 3s in a 15-point outing and drew charge early in the fourth quarter which fouled out Hammond’s standout center Landree Kenyon.
“Bella Doyle and Dakota Mouthorp. That is what senior leadership is all about. We have a lot of young players and they followed the seniors’ lead.
Dakota played with great energy and Bella showed how she is a five position player. She handles the ball very well” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“I really felt good about the this game. I felt that if we corrected the mistakes we made executing the little things in the second game against Hammond that we would win. But Hammond is a great team and Alyssa Crosby really did a good job preparing them this season.
Hammond senior Alyvia Crosby buried four threes in a 14-point outing reviving her team’s cause whenever she connected. Her second three of the second quarter pulled the Red Devils within 10 points but that is the closest they would come. Lily Spooner answered with a putback and Landree Kenyon drew her third foul further complicating the Hammond situation.
A third quarter 3 by Crosby cut the difference to 29-18 but a 3 by Mouthorp started a string of 11 quick points and the Bulldogs cruised from there and shortened the game by running the shot clock on every possession.
“This game meant so much to us and we worked so hard. I was so proud of our team. We have a lot of young players and they played so well. We knew we couldn’t beat their press by going over them so I helped out with the ball handling and everyone passed the ball well,” said Doyle.
“Dakota Mouthorp is an emotional player but she did a great job settling us down and firing us up.”
A very balanced Heuvelton offense also featured nine points from Ali Trathen, seven from Katy Cunnngham and Rylin McAllister and three points from Spooner.
“I was really pleased with the way we managed the shot clock. The girls passed the ball well but they didn’t want to slow things down. They wanted to keep pressing to stay focused,”said Coach Powers.
“And in the second half Ali Trathen did a great job denying 3-point looks for Alyvia Crosby who is a great shooter.”
Kenyon tallied six points for Hammond, Ava Howie Sadie Sprabary dropped in five and Hailey Manning the Hannah Belknap added four and two.
“It is hard to say what happened in the first quarter. It might have been nerves but we just never got anything going,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“We had a great season but I guess they just wanted it more than us tonight.”
BOYS GAME
The tension was so thick throughout the Boys Class D Championship game that it could have cut with a knife.
If you had a carbon steel blade.
Both teams exerted constant pressure on the ball with man to man defenses, mixed in some zone and provided help from all angles to deny dribble penetration.
“I don’ think you could ever see a better defensive game than that. Players from two great teams giving it everything they had. Our guys have worked so hard over the years and we finally got the title. It was a great night for the Bulldogs,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister whose daughter Rylin is a starting shooting guard on the girls team.
“We could never get anything going on offense and either could they.”
Heuvelton enjoyed its best stretch of offense in a 15-point third quarter where guard Nate Mashaw tallied seven points and buried a pull-up 3-pointer for a 31-22 lead.
Chateaugay immediately began a comeback when Ethan Cook buried a 3-pointer.
An offensive stalemate developed in the fourth quarter where Heuvelton went scoreless for over three minutes. Chateaugay’s all-purpose guard Walker Martin buried a 3 to cut the difference to 35-33 and Tristan Lovely, who would eventually score six of Heuvelton’s eight points in the final quarter, sank a free throw for 36-33.
After a huge defensive rebound by Cole Rickett defended the lead with 2:53 to play Martin pulled Chateaugay even at 36-36 on a long three with 1:50 to play.
Chateaugay would not score again and Heuvelton will get its final field goal with 21 seconds to play when Lovely converted floating drive down the lane in heavy traffic.
“I just saw an opening in the lane so I took it to the basket,” said Lovely who finished with 11 points leading the complementary scoring behind Mashaw who converted three highly contested 3s in scoring a game-high 18 points.
The issued was decided by one final defensive stand by the Bulldogs who converged on a driving Chateaugay player and forced a improvised attempt which ended up perched on the top of the backboard.
Chateaugay fouled when Heuvelton inbounded the ball with five seconds to play and Mashaw sealed the win with two free throws.
“We played great defense tonight and we didn’t switch that much. They had good shooters and everyone did a good job staying with their men. I wanted to guard number 12 (Walker Martin) because he is a good player and I was able to stay with him,” said Lovely.
Martin showed his impressive skill set hitting three 3s in a 15-point effort and Ethan Cook buried two treys in a nine-point effort. Brandon Leonard scored six points in the low blocks.
“It was a battle, a real battle,” said Martin dealing with a disappointing end to an outstanding junior season. As a freshman he played on Chateaugay’s Section 10 Class D Championship team which had its season ended in the state tournament by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heuvelton’s scoring was rounded out by four points from Cole Rickett and Ned Crayford and a 3-pointer by Lucas Thornhill. Jake Johnston and Tyler Beaudin each scored three points for Chateaugay.
