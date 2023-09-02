Heuvelton soccer features strong senior classes

Lisbon’s Caleb Wilkinson prepares to take a shot by Brayden Dawson who anchors a Heuvelton defensive stand in Monday’s scrimmage at Lisbon. Dave Shea/The Journal

Senior leadership will be a vital asset for the Heuvelton boys and girls teams heading into the Northern Conference soccer seasons.

Both squads feature a promising mix of experienced players and promising young players and the Bulldog coaches are looking for the veterans to help their young teammates get accustomed to the speed of the varsity level.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.