Heuvelton soccer features strong senior classes

Senior leadership will be a vital asset for the Heuvelton boys and girls teams heading into the Northern Conference soccer seasons.
Both squads feature a promising mix of experienced players and promising young players and the Bulldog coaches are looking for the veterans to help their young teammates get accustomed to the speed of the varsity level.
The Heuvelton girls opened their season at the OFA Blue Devils Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday and the boys will open a new season at OFA’s Jerry Cring Memorial Tournament tonight and Friday playing games against Gouverneur and Norwood-Norfolk.
Coach Bruce Durant and his assistant, Logan Ladouceur, are guiding a 26-player team which features several players who were part of last year’s run to the Section 10 Class D Championship game from the sixth seed.
The Bulldogs reached the finals with a huge win over Parishville-Hopkinton and were denied by Chateaugay in the title game.
“Last year’s run to the Class D finals was pretty amazing and we have a group of seniors who are looking share that experience with the younger players and show them what it takes to get there,” said Coach Durant.
“We have 26 players and it is a very good group to work with. Coaching young people is a privilege and growth is always the first priority.”
The Bulldogs’ senior corps features: Cam Johnson (F), Justin Ashlaw (D), Drew Blevins (D), Reid Doyle (D), Reese Brossoit (MF), Tristen Biller (MF), Israel Paradise (G) and Tony Tacchino (D).
The junior class features Seth LaRock (D), Brody Kelley (G), Braydn Dawson (D), Cooper White (D). Landon Roach (MF), Andrew Ashley (MF) and Landyn Ashlaw (F).
The Bulldogs feature 10 underclass performers showing a great deal of potential: sophomores Devin Johnson (D), Brady Eggelston (D), Drew Carpenter (MF), Andrew Cole (MF), Levin Biller (F), Michael LaRose (D) and Issac Murdock (F) and freshmen Parker Felt (MF), Jude Spooner (D) and Colt McAllister (F).
The Lady Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back from a 4-6 season and the first step in that direction will be for Coach Denise Curry’s squad the avoid the injury rash which complicated their efforts in the fall of 2022.
“We have 15 girls on the roster this year and I’m currently playing around with different positions for the girls to see what works best for us,” said Coach Curry.
The Bulldogs feature 11 returning players in seniors: Katie Cunningham, Chasity Johnson, Rylin McAllister, Kilee McCluskey, Mikayla Ritchie and Carley Simmons; juniors: Addison Havens, Cassidy Pray, Miah Scott and Hailey Rickett and sophomore Saige Blevins.
First year players are sophomores, Brooke Carpenter and Briella McGaw and freshmen Kerrigan Doyle and Natalie Mills.
