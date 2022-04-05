CANTON — Canton high school’s boys teams have won many Section 10 championships over the years, including this past winter in boys basketball and hockey.
But the one Canton sport that still has been crowned best in the section is baseball, which is something the Golden Bears hope to rectify this season.
Leading the way for Canton is three-sport captain Scotty Ahlfeld, a senior catcher who was also captain for boys soccer and hockey this school year.
“He’s a fantastic kid,” Canton baseball coach Matt Caufield said, who also coached Ahlfeld in soccer. “He’s a positive role model for all the younger players. He has that knack to be a leader. He never seems to get rattled in tough situations.”
Ahlfeld hit .524 last year and drove in 24 runs and he has physically changed a great deal during his high school years.
As a freshman he was a 4-foot-11, 115-pound catcher who sometimes bothered umpires because he was too small to catch a high pitch that could hit them in the chest protector.
Now he is 5-7, 140 pounds.
“He didn’t have the size, but he had the heart,” Caufield said. “It was always bigger than anyone else’s. You could put him in any situation and he really excels. He’s played just about every position for me. He’s just a tough kid. Size does not ever come into play with him.”
As a freshman Ahlfeld took on the challenge of catching Canton’s senior standout pitcher Jack Finnerty, who now plays NCAA Division III baseball for Elmira.
The Canton high school gear did not fit Ahlfeld, so he played with youth league gear and with a 40-year old glove without much padding. He said after games he soaked his hand in ice.
“I was more trying not to die,” Ahlfeld joked. “(Finnerty) was throwing really hard. It wasn’t so scary the first time in a game. What was really scary was the first (practice) in a gym. The gym has white walls. I was very fortunate that I froze and luckily my glove was in the right spot to catch (Finnerty’s curveball). His curve is a lot like a fastball.”
Ahlfeld also calls the pitches during Canton games.
“It makes me feel like I have more direct control over the game,” Ahlfeld said. “There’s a couple of (opposing) guys that are standouts I keep tabs on. It’s hard to carry over from one year to the next, they will improve and change as a hitter. But if I call a pitch and a batter has trouble with it, I will remember that.”
Caufield believes the experience of catching Finnerty at such a young age helped Ahlfeld become the player he is today.
“He loves the game,” Caufield said. “He has a true passion for the game. You don’t see that a lot around the north country. Baseball is one of those sports, you’ve got to love it. He always finds something to do to make him better.”
Ahlfeld’s family history also includes baseball. His father, Bob, who is Clarkson hockey’s radio announcer, and his grandfather, Rick, have both been Section 10 umpires.
Scotty has followed that tradition, umpiring in some youth games.
“In addition to seeing my dad umpire, he would bring me to a lot of games he and my grandfather would umpire,” Ahlfeld said. “I even had my father and grandfather umpire at one of my summer league games.”
Coming from a family of umpires has also helped Ahlfeld know when to keep his mouth shut during games.
“I almost never make a comment to an umpire,” Ahlfeld said. “My dad would hear about it and that would not go well. If it’s a really obvious play, or I’m not getting a strike call that I feel is a strike, then I might mention something.”
All that’s left for Ahlfeld and the Golden Bears this season is to win that elusive Section 10 championship.
“We have just about the same team as last year (which lost in the Class B championship game), if not more,” Ahlfeld said. “We have more arms this year and more bats from looking at the first couple days of practice. It’s just if we can get it done when it counts.”
