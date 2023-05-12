POTSDAM — Canton’s second pitcher, Charlie Todd, avenged an earlier-season loss, leading the Golden Bears to a 3-1 victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
On April 27 Todd started against Potsdam in an 11-6 defeat.
Todd allowed only two hits Friday and struck out six. He got out of jams in the fourth inning, fifth inning and sixth.
“The fastball wasn’t working so we had to go to other pitches, and that really got the swings and misses,” Todd said. “Our defense was playing really well, too. Zadok Roiger, a freshman at shortstop, he made some big plays.
“Erich and I were working well the whole day,” Todd said of catcher Erich Zuhlsdorf. I was sure we’d get through this.”
Canton (5-4 overall and division) struck for two runs in the top of first inning.
Luke Wentworth started with a one-out single. He stole second. Zadok Roiger walked and both runners scored on a two-out single from Paul Redfern.
Canton scored again the third after Zuhlsdorf was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Nate Romano.
“The last time we played them we tried to mix up our pitchers and they are a very good team,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said. “They hit the ball well and make the fundamental plays.
“We came in on a hot streak with 29 runs in the last two games. I was little frustrated with the way we hit. We persevered at the end. I’m very proud of (Todd) and the way he held his composure. He had a couple innings where he could have got rattled and he didn’t. For a sophomore to do that was impressive.”
Potsdam (4-7) loaded the bases in the fourth inning bud did not score. The Sandstoners did the same in the fifth and left them loaded.
Owen Miller led off the sixth with a triple and scored on a fielder’s choice from Brandon Bernard.
“The screwball was working well today, that dominated,” Zuhlsdorf said of Todd’s pitching. “He located well and pitched very well. This game was huge. Beating Potsdam, we’ve got to do that. This year everybody wants to play baseball and we want to win.”
Miller finished with two hits for Potsdam.
“It was nice to see us play in the field, up to our capabilities,” Potsdam coach Sean Scordo said. “Unfortunately the bats went quiet a little bit. Jaxon (Bernard) pitched a heck of a game and the guys made plays behind him, which was nice to see.
“(Todd) threw strikes and some of our guys were too patient. In those timely situations we hit a couple hard pitches that were caught and he got out of some jams.”
