BINGHAMTON — It didn’t matter to Section 5 champion Northstar Christian Academy baseball coach David Valle how his team advanced past Section 10’s Parishville-Hopkinton Central in the semifinals of the NYSPHSAA Class D playoffs Saturday at SUNY Broome.
“Honestly, it was a sloppy game to be involved with but there are a lot of different ways to win. I’ve been in games where a team played a good game and lost. Today we were slopping and managed to come out ahead. At this point, it’s about winning ballgames,” said Valle after the Knights outlasted the Panthers 7-5 in a game where the teams combined to commit 14 errors over the first five innings before finally settling down.
“We got up early then we were behind. Our guys have come from behind in four of our last five games so what we did today wasn’t unusual,” he added.
With the win, NCA improved to 20-3 on the year and advanced to the Class D final for the first time since winning the state title in 2004, three years after Parishville-Hopkinton claim the championship in 2001.
“We knew that when you get to this type of ball game, you can make mistakes,” said Panthers coach Jason Felix after his team overcame a 4-0 deficit and stayed in contention through to the end despite their numerous defensive lapses.
“Our guys battled back, just like they’ve done all year. We just couldn’t stop kicking the ball around and we didn’t get the hits we needed,” he added. “It would have been nice to see how things would have gone if we played error-free.”
Junior Micah Schwaderer earned the win on the hill for the Knights, coming on to start the fourth inning in relief of senior starter Dominic Kurmis (3 IP, 4H, 2K, 1W) after the Panthers (18-2) had rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Schwaderer fanned three, walked none and allowed just two hits.
“Micah has been a spark for us all year coming on in relief. He gets us going and pitched out of big situations for us again today,” Valle said.
Senior Jon Snell took the loss, striking out four while walking three, hitting three batters and allowing five hits through five innings. He was kept from going the distance after being ejected in the bottom of the fifth as part of a pivotal course of events that led to an inning-ending double play. While standing at third base, Snell broke toward home on a passed ball but got caught in a rundown that ended with him diving into home plate as the NCA catcher came down with the ball to complete a putout. On the play, it was ruled Snell didn’t make enough of an effort to avoid contact and was automatically tossed. While the play at the plate was evolving, junior Ryan Griffith took off from first base and attempted to get all the way to third before being thrown out to end the inning.
Junior Jordon Snell then came on to provide two innings of scoreless relief where he fanned two and walked three without giving up a hit.
“Jon pitched great considering everything that was happening behind him. What happened with the play at the plate was tough but Jordon came in and kept them off the scoreboard,” Felix said.
The Knights wasted little time setting the tone for their win when their first seven batters reached base on two hits, five errors and a walk. The Panthers then went down in order then helped Snell work his way out a jam in the second before taking advantage of two hits, two walks and an error to push across four runs in their half of the second. After pulling off a double play to end another threat in the third, Parishville-Hopkinton took its only lead in the bottom of the inning when Jordon Snell reached on a two-base error with one out, moved third on a passed ball then scored a clean single to left by junior Julian Wenzel.
But errors once again plagued the Panthers in the top of the fourth where NCA scored two unearned runs before going on to add an insurance run in similar fashion in the fifth.
Da’Vonn Stevens had two hits and scored twice in the winning effort. Schwaderer and Matt Allen each stroked an RBI single.
For the Panthers, Jordan Snell scored two runs. Nate Phippen went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Trent Briggs single and scored a run.
The Class D final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Maine-Endwell High School at Mirabito Stadium with the Knights slated to take on the winner of the other Friday semifinal pitting Section 9 champion Chapel Field Christian against defending state champion Deposit-Hancock of Section 4, which experienced a nearly-one hour rain delay following the end of the first matchup at the SUNY Broome diamond. The game was eventually rescheduled to be played Saturday morning at Mirabito Stadium.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.