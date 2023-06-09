BINGHAMTON — It didn’t matter to Section 5 champion Northstar Christian Academy baseball coach David Valle how his team advanced past Section 10’s Parishville-Hopkinton Central in the semifinals of the NYSPHSAA Class D playoffs Saturday at SUNY Broome.

“Honestly, it was a sloppy game to be involved with but there are a lot of different ways to win. I’ve been in games where a team played a good game and lost. Today we were slopping and managed to come out ahead. At this point, it’s about winning ballgames,” said Valle after the Knights outlasted the Panthers 7-5 in a game where the teams combined to commit 14 errors over the first five innings before finally settling down.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.