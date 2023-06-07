PARISHVILLE — The Parishville-Hopkinton baseball team has played well enough to claim the Northern Athletic Conference East Division and Section 10 Class D championships this spring.
But as the Panthers gear up for their trip to the state semifinals for the first time since bringing home the title in 2001, head coach Jason Felix is hoping for better.
“The last two games, we’ve made the plays in the field when we’ve had to and we’ve come up with hits at the right time. We still haven’t played our best game yet,” said Felix, who took over the varsity reins this season after serving for more than two decades as modified coach at the school.
“We’ve talked all year about having to be great on defense. We’ve gotten the pitching and we’ve been able to score some runs,” he added. “We know we’re going to have to minimize our mistakes. If we do that, I think we’ll be all right.”
The Panthers (17-1) head to Binghamton to take on Section 5 champion Northstar Christian Academy in the first of the two Class D semifinals slated for 2 p.m. Friday at SUNY Broome. The second matchup pits Section 9 champion Chapel Field Christian against defending state champion Deposit-Hancock of Section 4. The Class D final is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Mirabito Stadium, home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.
Parishville-Hopkinton advanced to the state playoffs for the first time since 2012 after rallying to down NAC West champion Lisbon Central, 10-9, in eight innings, outscoring the Golden Knights 10-3 over their final four at-bats after trailing 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Panthers then traveled to Amsterdam this past Saturday to face Section 2 champion Hartford in the quarterfinals at Shuttleworth Park. They relayed a four-run rally in the top of the fourth into an 8-6 win en route to becoming the only team in Section 10 baseball or softball to reach the final four of their sport this spring.
Senior Jon Snell has handled the bulk of the workload on the mound throughout the postseason, going the distance against Hartford. He lasted into the seventh against Lisbon before junior Avery Zenger came on to close out the win.
“Jon and Avery have been our top two pitchers but we have six guys who can pitch,” Felix said.
Zenger, who anchors the infield defense at shortstop, has also provided offensive leadership as an effective leadoff batter, while Snell has been equally productive in the top third of the lineup. Other regular starters who have contributed key hits and defensive plays throughout the season for P-H include junior second baseman Reynold Voisine, junior first baseman Jordon Snell, junior third baseman Ryan Griffith, junior catcher Julian Wenzel, junior center fielder Nate Phippen and senior right fielder Trent Briggs. Juniors Brayden Cutler and Luke Phippen have split time in left field. Rounding out the lineup are senior Nick Snell along with juniors North Collins, Noah Phippen and Jack Snell.
“Some games it’s been the top of the lineup. Other games it’s been the middle or the bottom. It would be interesting to see how we can do if one-through-nine, all the guys get on board at the same time,” Felix said.
Northstar Christian, a private school located in Rochester, stands at 16-3 heading into Friday. The Knights advanced via a 3-1 decision over Section 6 champion North Collins in their first-round matchup.
Senior AJ Mitchell has been the team’s top pitcher and hitter this spring. Other key players include seniors Dom Kurmis and Micah Schaderer along with sophomores Andrew Mitchell and Da’Vonn Stevens.
