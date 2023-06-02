GLOVERSVILLE — Before the 2023 baseball season began, Salmon River head coach Tim Cook said he had two goals for his team.
One was to repeat as Section 10 Class B champions and make it back to the state playoffs. The second was to make some noise if they got there.
They checked off the first box last week with a dominant win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in the Section 10 Class B championship game for their second straight title. On Thursday night, after a thrilling 8-7 victory over Section 2 champion Ichabod Crane in a game that went 10 innings, Cook can safely check off that second box.
Salmon River will face Section 7 champion Plattsburgh at noon today at St. Lawrence University for a spot in the state semifinals.
The Shamrocks advanced in typical Shamrock fashion, overcoming a late deficit with timely hitting and locked-in defensive playmaking.
“We have done it all year, we’ve gone without putting our heads down when things got tight, and we’ve won a lot of games like that,” said Cook of his team’s poise.
That resolve was needed Thursday. The Shamrocks couldn’t get anything going on offense through the first two innings, going six up and six down over both frames. However, four of those outs came on deep fly balls, showing that Salmon River was ready to hit.
The Riders took the first score of the game off a single from Dominic Pelizza that trickled into the outfield, but the consistent contact at the plate started to pay off for Salmon River in the top of the third as they took advantage of some early walks to bring in two runs in and take the lead. Senior Evan Collette then ripped a single up the middle of the field to bring two more home and give the Shamrocks a 4-1 lead.
But a cold stretch for the Shamrocks in the middle of the game allowed Ichabod Crane to gradually chip away at the deficit, starting with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth off of an RBI from the Riders’ Tyler Van Allen and a sacrifice fly from Pelizza.
A passed ball in the fifth inning allowed Ichabod Crane’s Brady Holzhauer to make it home and tie the game, and teammate Alex Schmidt retook the lead for the Riders with an RBI. Jack Mullins singled in the sixth and stole two bases before tagging up on a deep fly ball to left field to make it 6-4 Riders.
In the top of the seventh with two outs and two runners in scoring position, senior Rick Chatland found himself in a familiar position. Not two weeks ago, Chatland hit a walk-off single in the Section 10 Class B semifinal against Gouverneur to save the team’s season. No stranger to the moment, Chatland calmly walked to the plate and launched a double to tie the game 6-6 and give Salmon River a chance at survival.
Chatland came up huge on the defensive end as well, snagging a blazing line drive mere inches above the dirt to get a crucial first out in the final frame. After a pair of walks and two balks put runners on first and third for the Riders, second baseman Bronson Bero’s acrobatic catch and flip to first base for the double play sent the game to extra innings.
The first two extra frames saw both teams dig in on defense, with neither team sending more than four batters to the plate before switching sides.
Bero got things going in the top of the 10th with a single to second base, followed by an overthrow on the force attempt that allowed him to make it safely to second. Senior Caiden Cartier grounded out to short but helped Bero make it to third. After sophomore Dylan Johnson walked, senior Chase Lewis recorded his only hit of the day when he knocked a single to shallow center to bring Bero home and give Salmon River the lead. Section 10 Central Division MVP Luke Miller singled to right and Johnson beat the throw to home by a split second to make it 8-6 Shamrocks.
The Riders came out fired up with two singles to start the bottom of the inning, and a sacrifice fly from Nate Garafolo let Mullins score to bring Ichabod Crane within one. With two outs and the tying run on third, the Shamrock defense settled in, unflinching. The Riders’ Kyle Bartlett knocked a grounder to Collette, who made the routine throw to first, and Salmon River was moving on.
“To win it at this level, against that team, who is very good, I don’t know that anybody thought this was going to go down, but here we are,” Cook added.
Lewis led the way for the Shamrocks with two hits and two runs, while Miller had three hits and a run. Chatland had a double and three RBIs, and Cartier had a hit and a run to go with five strikeouts from the mound.
Salmon River faced Plattsburgh in a scrimmage prior to the regular season, but it’s a safe bet to say both teams have come a long way since then.
“They’re good, we’re good. I expect a good ball game,” said Cook. “Our guys will be ready. We’ll throw somebody on the mound and try to win the game. That’s where we are.”
