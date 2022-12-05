CANTON — A year ago Canton’s Ayomi Odetoyinbo was a 6-foot-6 sophomore making his debut on the Canton varsity boys basketball team.
He was seen as developmental type player, but over time worked his way into a key role for the Golden Bears, who finished with an 18-2 overall record and won the Section 10 Class B and overall championship games.
Now Odetoyinbo is continuing to grow. He’s reached 6-8 and still could add a few more inches before he’s done. He’s also ready to make a bigger impact on the court.
“He’s really grown into his body and put on 15 to 20 pounds form last year,” Canton coach Troy Lassail said. “He’s starting to move a little bit better, more explosive around the rim. He’s really working on his game every day, which is nice. He’s put in a lot of work and he’s kind of changed his mind-set. He’s always loved basketball, now it’s more of a drive to be really good. That’s really the big difference.” Odetoyinbo played in 23 games years and averaged 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
Odetoyinbo was born in Nigeria, but moved to Canton with his family when he was in elementary school.
He’s been a success in more than just sports. He plays trumpet in the jazz band, is in the student council and the model United Nations.
Getting him assert himself on the basketball court when he needs to is one of the challenges for Lassail.
“He’s a wonderful person, a very nice kid, high-achieving academically, and getting into that more aggressive side, kind of bringing the dog out in him, is what we are trying to do,” Lassail said. “He’s getting that. We have great guys to practice against. James Bailey is going to be a college football player. That’s someone he can bang with every day that’s going to make him better.”
Odetoyinbo worked in the offseason to make himself better. In past years he ran cross country to build up endurance. This fall he didn’t play a sport, he just spent a lot of time in Canton’s weight room, putting on 20 pounds.
“I’m really excited,” Odetoyinbo said. “I think we are going to have a great year. We have a great team, great coaches. I’ve worked a lot on my strength and athleticism. I’m a pretty good rebounder, shot blocker and interior defender. I’m pretty confident in my mid-range (shot) and my three-ball is getting better.”
Lassail has also seen the improvements in Odetoyinbo as preseason practice continued.
“Last year, defensively, because he’s so long, he couldn’t get out and guard the perimeter as much last year but he could protect the basket,” Lassail said. “Having guys like Chris Downs play against him in practice was certainly helpful. We saw the growth throughout the year and felt comfortable and have teams have to defend him. He’s great around the rim and he continually got better.”
Odetoyinbo said he has always been tall and that when he was a child a doctor told him he would probably reach at least 6-8.
“It’s nice to have the advantage,” Odetoyinbo said. “I’m lucky I was always pretty coordinated. When I was a freshman running (cross country) I was a little awkward, but it gave me a lot of endurance and now I am able to play a lot more minutes.
Odetoyinbo wants to play NCAA Division I basketball when he finishes at Canton.
“With someone his size, and if his skills progress, he’s got to continue to work at it,” Lassail said. “He will have options because of how long he is.”
Odetoyinbo went to a camp at the University at Buffalo this past summer and is getting his name out into the network of players. He’s also grounded in reality.
“This year I’ve started taking art and I play chess,” Odetoyinbo said. “Basketball has to end at some point, so it’s good to be talented at other areas.”
