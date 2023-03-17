GLENS FALLS — The Canton boys basketball team’s season came to an end on Friday in a loss to Haldane in the state final four.
Matteo Cervone scored a game-high 21 points to spark the Blue Devils past the Golden Bears, 63-54, in overtime in a Class C state semifinal game at Cool Insuring Arena.
Benjamin Bozsik contributed 17 points, including six points in overtime to spark Section 1 champion Haldane and Ryan Eng-Wong supplied 10 points.
Ayomi Odetoyinbo scored 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds for Section 10 champ Canton, which finishes its season at 17-7.
Vincent Nelson-Fuse added 12 points and Ryan Jones chipped in with 11 points for the Golden Bears, who competed in the state final four for the first time since 2017 when they reached a state championship game.
Haldane (21-4), which came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B, advances to play Section 6 champion Randolph in the state final at 5:15 Saturday at the same venue.
Canton was the last boys basketball team from the north country still competing in the postseason.
