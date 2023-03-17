Canton waits for the rebound on a Haldane foul shot during Friday’s state Class C semifinal boys basketball game at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. NYSPHAA photo

GLENS FALLS — The Canton boys basketball team’s season came to an end on Friday in a loss to Haldane in the state final four.

Matteo Cervone scored a game-high 21 points to spark the Blue Devils past the Golden Bears, 63-54, in overtime in a Class C state semifinal game at Cool Insuring Arena.

