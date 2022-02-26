POTSDAM — All of the Bulldogs were valiant on the way to a Heuvelton sweep of the Section 10 Class D basketball titles Saturday.
For the first time in school history the Class D boys and girls basketball titles will reside in Heuvelton after both teams downed state ranked-opponents at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The Heuvelton girls won the title for the first time since 2017 when they were on their way to a third straightt state Class D title. The Heuvelton boys ended a long wait, winning the title for the first time since 2004.
The championship followed different scenarios before a huge crowd of Purple and Gold clad supporters.
In the girls game, eighth-ranked Heuvelton (20-4) reversed two Northern Athletic Conference West Division losses to No. 3 Hammond (17-2) 58-36. The boys game met all expectations of a classic defensive duel as 14th-ranked Heuvelton (20-2) prevailed 40-36 over No. 2 Chateaugay (21-2).
Both Heuvelton squads will chase the Overall Section 10 Championship this week and venture into the state tournament the following week, each one win away from the state semifinals. Both teams will play against the Section 3 champions.
GIRLS
HEUVELTON 58, HAMMOND 36
Those following the NAC West Division race were expecting almost anything to happen as Heuvelton and Hammond met for the third time for the Class D title.
But nobody expected what happened.
The Bulldogs ran off the first 19 points of the game using their fullcourt press and an array halfcourt traps to trigger a wave of turnovers and flurry of transition scoring where guard Dakota Mouthorp scored six points.
Center Bella Doyle tallied nine points operating in the lane and hitting one 3-pointer.
The two seniors would make key play son both ends of the court throughout the game. Doyle scored a game-high 17 points. Mouthorp buried three 3s in a 15-point outing and drew charge early in the fourth quarter that caused Hammond’s standout center Landree Kenyon to foul out.
“Bella Doyle and Dakota Mouthorp. That is what senior leadership is all about. We have a lot of young players and they followed the seniors’ lead,” said Heuvelton coach Rob Powers. “Dakota played with great energy and Bella showed how she is a five-position player. She handles the ball very well.”
“I really felt good about the this game,” he added. “I felt that if we corrected the mistakes we made executing the little things in the second game against Hammond that we would win. But Hammond is a great team and (Hammond coach) Alyssa Crosby really did a good job preparing them this season.”
Hammond senior Alyvia Crosby buried four threes in a 14-point outing, reviving her team’s cause whenever she connected. Her second three of the second quarter pulled the Red Devils within 10 points but that is the closest they would come.
“It is hard to say what happened in the first quarter. It might have been nerves but we just never got anything going,” said coach Alyssa Crosby.
BOYS
HEUVELTON 40, CHATEAUGAY 36
Both teams turned up the defensive pressure so much that everyone in the Maxcy Hall facility could feel the tension.
Both teams exerted constant pressure on the ball with man-to-man defenses, mixed in some zone and provided help from all angles to deny dribble penetration.
“I don’t think you could ever see a better defensive game than that,” said Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister, whose daughter is the shooting guard on the Bulldogs’ girls team. “Players from two great teams giving it everything they had. Our guys have worked so hard over the years and we finally got the title. It was a great night for the Bulldogs.”
Heuvelton enjoyed its best stretch of offense in a 15-point third quarter where guard Nate Mashaw tallied seven points and buried a pull-up 3-pointer for a 31-22 lead.
Chateaugay immediately began a comeback when Ethan Cook buried a 3-pointer.
An offensive stalemate developed in the fourth quarter where Heuvelton went scoreless for over three minutes. Chateaugay’s all-purpose guard Walker Martin buried a 3 to cut the difference to 35-33 and Tristan Lovely, who would eventually score six of Heuvelton’s eight points in the final quarter, sank a free throw for 36-33.
After a huge defensive rebound by Cole Rickett defended the lead with 2:53 to play Martin pulled Chateaugay even at 36-36 on a long three with 1:50 to play.
Chateaugay would not score again and Heuvelton will get its final field goal with 21 seconds to play when Lovely converted floating drive down the lane in heavy traffic.
“I just saw an opening in the lane so I took it to the basket,” said Lovely, who finished with 11 points.
Mashaw led the team in scoring with 18 points.
The game was decided by one final defensive stand by the Bulldogs who converged on a driving Chateaugay player and forced a improvised attempt that ended up perched on the top of the backboard.
Chateaugay fouled when Heuvelton inbounded the ball with five seconds to play and Mashaw sealed the win with two free throws.
“We played great defense tonight and we didn’t switch that much,” Lovely said. “They had good shooters and everyone did a good job staying with their men. I wanted to guard number 12 (Walker Martin) because he is a good player and I was able to stay with him.”
Martin showed his impressive skill set, hitting three 3s in a 15-point effort and Ethan Cook added a nine-point effort. Brandon Leonard scored six points in the low blocks.
“It was a battle, a real battle,” said Martin, dealing with a disappointing end to an outstanding junior season. As a freshman he played on Chateaugay’s Section 10 Class D Championship team, which had its season ended in the state tournament by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
