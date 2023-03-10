Junior Landree Kenyon said that the Hammond girls basketball team was “very hungry” entering Friday’s state Class D quarterfinal against Poland at SUNY Potsdam.
And the Red Devils (20-1) played that way, recording a 63-32 victory over the Section 3 champions to move to the New York State Final Four at Hudson Valley Community College next weekend.
In the boys game that followed, Hamilton (22-1) advanced to the state Class D final four with a 53-34 victory over Section 10 champion Heuvelton (21-5).
In 2020 Kenyon was a member of a Hammond team that was preparing for state quarterfinal when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports and daily life across the country. In 2021 COVID canceled all postseason play in the state, and last year as the number one seed the Red Devils were upended by Heuvelton in the sectional finals.
“It has been a long time and it feels amazing to wins this game and go to the Final Four,” said Kenyon, who scored 28 points to go with 15 rebounds and three steals. “I really wanted to win tonight for my sister Avery who didn’t get a chance to play in a Final Four and I wanted to win for my team.
“Our team played great today. We hit the boards, played defense and got out and ran. We played hard.”
Except for a 4-4 tie on an inside score by Poland’s Maddison Haver the No. 1 state-ranked Red Devils held the lead throughout the game where the Tornadoes struggled against the Red Devils’ press and ability to fastbreak off missed and made baskets.
Zoe Cunningham banked home a 3-pointer to give the Devils an 11-4 lead with 1:24 left in the first quarter and started an 11-0 break to a 19-5 lead early in the second quarter.
“Zoey hit a big shot, it go us going,” Kenyon said.
Poland’s multi-purpose standout Logan Cookinham scored six quick points, taking rebounds the length of the floor as the Tornadoes cut the difference to 36-24, but she suffered a knee injury, which ended her evening. She finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Red Devils players and coaches all offered their support to her after the game.
Landree Kenyon tallied six straight points and scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Red Devils rode a flurry of fastbreak points to take a 46-25 lead.
“She (Cookinham) is an outstanding player. We watched a lot of film on her and we focused on our defense on stopping her,” said Hammon coach Alyssa Crosby. “It was terrible that she got hurt.”
Crosby added: “Our defense was very good; we hadn’t pressed the whole game all season and it really worked well.”
Ava Howie emerged as the Devils’ primary fastbreak finisher and scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with seven points and six assists and Sadey Sprabary delivered six points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Emma Tabor scored six points for Poland (20-2) with five steals and Haver snatched four steals.
“We gave everything that we had to tonight,” Crosby said. “We wanted to get the ball and go. And we did.”
BOYS
HAMILTON 53, HEUVELTON 34
It is very difficult to win a championship basketball without some easy scoring.
Absolutely nothing came easy for Heuvelton in its quarterfinal game against Section 3 champion Hamilton at SUNY Potsdam.
The Emerald Knights brandished their length and athleticism in a 1-3-1 zone defense that forced turnovers and never let the Bulldogs approach their signature efficiency. Hamilton, which made four trips to the state final four in eight years between 1994 and 2002, returns to Glens Falls next weekend.
“Our team is all about our defense. Heuvelton is a very good team and we saw them play four times. But they had trouble with our defense and turned the ball over a lot more than they normally would. Our defense was outstanding,” said Hamilton coach Tom Blackford.
“They have a good press so we put an extra guy in the backcourt,” he added. “We didn’t want to attack their press, we just wanted get it over halfcourt and then run our offense.”
The Knights ran that offense through skilled forwards Hudson Idzi and Reese Snyder and it led to a steady succession of well-conceived conversions in the paint. Idzi also buried three 3-pointers, scoring 17 points, and Snyder tallied 16 points.
“We worked on getting the ball inside on offense in practice and our defense was outstanding tonight,” Idzi said. “And our defense transitions to offense.”
The Knights allowed just 22 points over the course of the last three quarters and the Bulldogs’ execution problems against the defensive pressure were compounded by 5-for-21 3-point shooting. Nate Mashaw, one of five senior starters who saw their brilliant careers ended, kept the Bulldogs close in the first quarter at 14-12 by hitting two long 3’s and converting a spinning drive down the lane in heavy traffic. He went on to score a game-high 21 points with three 3s.
“I am really going to miss these seniors,” said Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister. “Some of them have been with me since they were team managers. I am really going to miss seeing them every day.”
“We just did not play well and you have to credit Hamilton,” he added. “The length on their defense bothered us and we never got anything going.”
Heuvelton’s Jake Venette scored on the break off a pretty drop pass from Chris Ashlaw to tie the score at 12-12 late in the first quarter and it turned out to be the final tie of the game. Idzi scored inside for the final points of the quarter and Snyder opened the second quarter with a putback, which was the starting point of methodical pull-away.
Lucas Thornhill scored eight points for Heuvelton with a pair of 3s.
