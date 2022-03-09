The Madrid-Waddington boys and girls basketball teams took on Section 7 in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday at SUNY Canton.
Section 7 won out in each game.
Section 7’s Moriah defeated Madrid-Waddington 60-44 in the boys Class C regional game following Northern Adirondack’s 46-29 victory over Madrid-Waddington in the girls Class C game.
BOYS
MORIAH 60, MADRID-WADDINGTON 44
Madrid-Waddington could feel it in the late stages of the third quarter of Wednesday’s game with Moriah.
Moriah knew it and some of the Vikings players had been there.
Two years ago Moriah came to Potsdam as the number one Class C team in the state and saw its season ended by a magnificent shooting effort by Madrid-Waddington.
On Wednesday after Troy Peck buried two long 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the third quarter and Drew Harmer opened the fourth quarter by converting a hanging putback as the Yellow Jackets chiseled a 41-27 deficit to 45-37 and were looking for a deja vu moment.
But this time the Vikings had the answer.
They ramped up their defense to limit the Jackets to seven points the rest of the way and the Vikings scoring leaders Bryce Sprague and Rowan Swan combined for six and five points to seal the victory.
Sprague buried three 3-pointers to score a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds and two blocks and Swan delivered a 16-point, 10-rebound outing in the victory, which advances 21-1 Moriah against the Section 2 champion Saturday.
“It was all about commitment and dedication. Madrid-Waddington is a pick-and-roll team and they set a lot of screens. Defensively we switched our 2-3 to a 3-2 when they started to run their offense and it worked well,” Sprague said.
“They are a good team and we played very well to get the win.”
The Vikings used athletic offensive rebounding in the first half to overcome cold shooting and pulled away from an 18-16 lead to open a 29-20 lead at the half. They expanded the margin to 41-27 before the short-lived Jacket rally was sparked by two of Peck’s four 3-pointers on the night.
“Their number 24 hurt us all night with his shooting from a long way out,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said of Peck. “We take a lot of pride in our defensive play and I was very proud of our defense tonight.”
Peck led Madrid-Waddington (18-5) with 18 points, Jacob Morgan followed with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Drew Harmer tallied nine points.
“I thought we did a good job closing down the inside because Moriah has not been a good 3-point shooting team this season,” said Yellowjackets coach Aaron Jones. “But tonight they hit some big 3s. In the fourth quarter they played outstanding defense to cut down our penetration. But we hung in their and worked hard. We had a very good season.”
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 46, MADRID-WADDINGTON 29
Northern Adirondack Central senior Alexis Belrose was determined to avoid any postseason deja vu Wednesday night against Section 10 champion Madrid-Waddington in the opening round of the state Class C girls basketball tournament.
“Two years ago, when we played in this game it was against St. Lawrence Central and we lost by two points. We talked about that game in practice and we didn’t want it to end the way it did my sophomore year,” said Belrose, who reeled off nine unanswered points over the final two minutes of regulation to boost the Section 7 champion Bobcats to the victory.
With the win, NAC improved to 18-3 overall and advances to a quarterfinal round matchup against Section 2 champion Duanesburg on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.
“Alexis is a four-year senior and she has worked her butt off to be the player that she is for us,” said NAC coach Dennis LaBarge. “She was just fantastic over the last two or three minutes of the game.”
Belrose finished with a game-high 18 points as the Bobcats gradually worked their way to a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. NAC took further control with an 11-3 run in the second quarter that pushed its halftime advantage to 27-12.
Madrid-Wadding (21-3) made its first push to get back in the game to start the third quarter where a 3-pointer by senior Lily LaMere sparked an early 9-2 run that cut the deficit to 29-21 after a field goal by sophomore Hailey Marcellus with 3:07 left. NAC managed only three more points in the quarter, which ended with Marcellus converting from in close at the buzzer to make it 32-23 heading into the fourth.
““Madrid is a tough team. We got off to a nice start but we just couldn’t put them away until the end,” LaBarge said. “The last time we played this game, we were up by eight in the fourth quarter and wound up losing to St. Lawrence by two so, we earned a little payback with this one.”
An opening basket by Yellowjackets junior Grace Plumley made it a seven-point game in the opening minute of the final quarter. The Bobcats were able to push the lead back up to double-digits and maintain it until LaMere buried her third three of the night with 3:33 remaining to make it 37-29.
From there, Belrose took charge of the NAC offense. She started her personal nine-point run by swishing through a 3-pointer with 2:02 left and ended it two successful drives to the basket later with a made free throw with 27 seconds remaining.
Junior Isabella Gilmore added 10 points toward the winning effort followed by sophomore Abby Peryea with nine.
LaMere wound up with a team-high 12 points in her final game for Madrid-Waddington. Marcellus and Plumley finished with eight points each.
“We had two goals set for ourselves coming into this game. One, take care of the ball. And two, make our shots. I thought we did a decent job of taking care of the ball but we had trouble making shots and a lot of that had to do with the way Northern Adirondack defended,” said coach Bryan Harmer following the final game of his eight-year tenure with the Yellowjackets.
“We didn’t beat ourselves tonight. They beat us. They’re a good team and I congratulate them on the win,” he added.
CLASS B BOYS
NEW HARTFORD 93, MALONE 45
Malone’s season came to an end in a loss to Section 3 Class A champion in the opening round of the state tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
The Spartans’ Zach Philipkoski delivered a game-high 42 points, giving New Hartford the comfortable victory, en route to a state quarterfinal game against Mekeel Christian Academy on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.
“For us, we have to travel so far to see a (nonleague) Class A team and it shows at this time of year,” Huskies head coach Tim Lamay said. “We just don’t see this level. I thought we hung with these guys for awhile. ... Then, (New Hartford) kind of got ahold (of the game) in the second quarter and third quarter. And, our ship was sunk.”
Malone senior center Evan Dumas, in his final game, finished with a team-high, 12 points.
“It was a good season, I love my guys to death,” Dumas said. “It was a good ride.”
New Hartford led Malone, 82-37 after three quarters.
Philipkoski, 15 seconds before halftime, earned an and-one trip to the line in transition before draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer on New Hartford’s next possession.
“(Philipkoski is) very fundamental,” Lamay said. “We just didn’t really handle his strength very well. He was getting to the rim, not necessarily off of quickness, but off of strength.”
The Spartans led the Huskies, 55-31 at the break, with Philipkoski collecting 31 points through the opening 16 minutes of play.
“He definitely uses his body well – uses his strength and size. He can do everything,” Malone guard Zendann Poirier said. “He did everything, the team did (everything) ... (and) that was about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.