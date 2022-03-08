CANTON — The next level of competition for the Massena girls basketball team proved too much to handle Tuesday at the SUNY Canton fieldhouse.
“They were faster and bigger than any team we’ve seen this year and they competed at a much quicker speed than we’re used to,” said coach Justin Shope after the Red Raiders dropped a 66-27 decision to perennial Section 2 champion Averill Park in the opening round of the NYSPHSAA Class A tournament.
“Their defense was just so tough. We couldn’t get into any sort of offense all night,” he added. “But our team always fights to the end and we kept scrapping for every loose ball all the way through. We got to see what it takes to compete at this level and what we need to do to get better.”
The Warriors will now venture to Central New York on Saturday to take on Section 3 champion at Cicero-North Syracuse in the quarterfinals round.
“We got some real good looks early on but we were having trouble converting,” said Averill park coach Sean Organ after his squad moved to 22-2. “I think the four-hour bus ride to get here took its toll on us for the first five or six minutes. Give Massena credit, they worked really hard.”
“One big takeaway from this game for us is learning to adjust to what a long road trip is like. We have to come out ready to play from the moment the ball is tipped off,” he added.
In the win over Massena, the Warriors gradually worked their way to a 6-0 lead before a 3-pointer by Massena senior Joey Abrantes cut the deficit in half with 3:43 left in the first quarter. Averill Park closed with a 5-1 run that pushed the lead to 11-4 heading into the second quarter where six straight points over the first three minutes by sophomore standout Taylor Holohan quickly made it 17-4. The Warriors never looked back as they eventually went into halftime holding a comfortable 25-7 margin then took full control in the third quarter with a 23-12 run.
Senior Amelia Wood, who is slated to continue her basketball career at Division I Sacred Heart University in Connecticut next year, anchored the Averill Park offense with a 17-point night that included three 3-pointers. Holohan, who coach Organ noted is already “getting serious looks” from a number of NCAA Division I program, added another 16 points followed by LeMoyne-bound senior Michelina Lombardi with 10.
Abrantes finished with three 3’s in leading the Massena offense with nine points. Juniors Chase Gladding and Ella Murtagh added five and four points, respectively.
“We were missing our senior point guard, Faith Halladay. She rolled her ankle with 20 minutes to go in practice last night and not having her out there was big,” said Shope, who guided the Raiders to an 18-5 record. “We lose two other strong seniors in Tori (Jacobs) and Joey (Abrantes) but we have quite a few players coming back and our JV team had a good season so our future looks good.”
CLASS B
SCHALMONT 67, GOUVERNEUR 43
Payton Grabber delivered 26 points as Section 2 champion Schalmont defeated Gouverneur in a first-round state playoff game at Saratoga High School in Saratoga Springs.
Gouverneur (18-7) took an 11-8 lead at the end of one quarter before Schalmont took control, outscoring the Wildcats 20-8 in the second for a 28-19 halftime edge.
Karissa Antoine added 19 points and Haley Burchard 13 for the Sabres (24-1).
Raelin Burns led Gouverneur with 21 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ICHABOD CRANE 71, CANTON 58
Brett Richards netted 26 points as the Section 2 champion Riders topped the Golden Bears in a Class B first-round state playoff game Saratoga High School in Saratoga Springs.
Ichabod Crane (18-7) will play Section 7’s Plattsburgh in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Community College.
Chris Downs collected 23 points and Sam Roiger added 16 points for Canton (16-3).
