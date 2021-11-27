SARANAC — Northeastern Clinton outscored Chateaugay by eight in the final quarter to pull out a 47-41 victory in the championship of the Saranac boys basketball tournament Saturday.
Walker Martin scored 17 points and added eight steals in the loss for Chateaugay, which rallied from a 12-3 first-quarter deficit to lead 32-30 after three quarters. The Cougars then outscored the Bulldogs 17-9 in the fourth.
Ethan Cook contributed 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-1).
CHATEAUGAY 46, MASSENA 39
On Friday, Walker Martin poured in 27 points as Chateaugay defeated Massena in the opening round of the Saranac Tournament.
Martin added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEEKMANTOWN 49, HEUVELTON 39
Payton Parliament scored 20 points as Beekmantown downed Heuvelton in the consolation game of the Saranac Tournament in Saranac.
Parliament went 8-for-10 from the foul line. Kiera Reagan added 12 points for the Eagles.
Bella Doyle scored 11 points for Heuvelton (0-2).
