GLENS FALLS — Heuvelton matched the pace and the energy of undefeated Avoca-Prattsburgh in Saturday’s NYSPHAA Class D championship game Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.
The Bulldogs also committed only nine turnovers to the Vikings’ 18. But Heuvelton’s concerted comeback effort from a 20-point deficit stalled out as Avoca-Prattsburgh completed a 27-0 season with a free-wheeling, ultra-tempo 70-58 victory.
The Vikings buried four 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to building a 37-21 halftime lead. They upped the margin to 49-29 in the third quarter before Nate Mashaw, who was hounded and shrouded by the A-P defense, hit his first 3-pointer and went on to spark an 11-2 Heuvelton run, which cut the difference to 51-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Another Mashaw 3 cut the difference 54-47 with 4 minutes, 11 seconds to play, but the Vikings made 13 of 14 free throws down the stretch to secure the state title.
“They came out hot and we got ourselves into a hole,” said Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister. “But these guys will never quit and they battled and battled. But we just couldn’t turn the corner with the momentum.”
Tournament MVP MaCoy Putman buried two 3-pointers the first quarter for the Vikings and finished with 11 points. All-Tournament selection Pacey Hopkins went 11-for-12 from the free throw line for a game-high 24 point effort. Hayden Abbott also scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds and Sawyer Devoe fashioned a 10-point, 13-rebound effort with seven assists.
“We did what we had to do today. We always want to push the ball,” Hopkins said. “We were looking for our 3-pointers and we made them and we played good defense.”
Mashaw scored 14 of 16 points in the second half and passed out four assists and earned All-Tournament selection along with Heuvelton teammate Tristan Lovely. Lovely scored nine of his 13 points in the second half, grabbed seven rebounds and added three steals.
“We executed our game plan very well tonight,” said Avoca-Prattsburgh coach Brian Putman. “We pressured the ball and we did what we like to do in the first half, get out and run and hit 3s in transition.
“Defensively we did a great job guarding (Mashaw), who was just devastating in Friday’s game, and in the second half we did a better job cutting off penetration. Their number 32 (Lovely) was a real load and we did a pretty good job against him.”
Jed Crayford buried a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with three 3-pointers in an 11-point effort for Heuvelton. He also followed a Jake Venette block by sinking a 3 from the right corner that cut the difference to 61-54. But the Vikings’ Hopkins hit four straight free throws for a 67-56 lead with 1:22 to play.
“This was just a special season four us. Tonight we fell behind but we showed our determination,” said Mashaw who cited senior starters Tristan Lovely, Cole Rickett and Jed Crayford for aiding his development into an NAC West Division MVP player. “We all came along together. I will never forget it.”
Said coach McAllister: “This was a great group of players. It is so tough to lose at this level but we had a great season.”
n NOTE: Avoca-Prattsburgh also defeated Heuvelton in the 2006 New York State Class D baseball championship game, posting a 4-3 victory.
