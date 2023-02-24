POTSDAM — Canton and Heuvelton both used outstanding defense and a fast-starting offense to gain repeat Section 10 boys basketball titles Friday night at SUNY Potsdam.

Canton’s 6-foot, 8-inch center Ayomi Odetoyinbo blocked Tupper Lake’s first three shots of the game and the Golden Bears jumped out to a 12-2 lead. Odetoyinbo’s rim protection was steadfast as the Golden Bears cruised to a 56-33 win in the Class C title game where Canton followed up a Class C soccer title and a Class B basketball title from a year ago.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.