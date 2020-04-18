Chateaugay senior Jonah McDonald made history — again — when he was named Thursday as the state Class D boys basketball Player of the Year by the New York Sports Writers Association.
McDonald is the first Chateaugay player to win the honor. Previous Bulldogs players Brad Dumont (2008) and Michael Boyea (2012) reached the state Class D first team, as McDonald did, but weren’t declared Player of the Year.
“What a tremendous achievement to be named the state’s Class D Player of the Year,” said Chateaugay assistant varsity coach Jason LaPlante.
McDonald and his Chateaugay teammates had their stellar 2019-20 basketball season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, as they reached a state quarterfinal with a 23-1 record before the New York State Public High School Athletic Association eventually canceled the remainder of the winter season.
“There are a million things I could say about this kid,” said Chateaugay basketball coach Mike Martin. “He is truly special. He could do it all on the court, and I am extremely proud of him.
“He earned everything. Yes, he has a lot of God-given talent, but you don’t become the all-time leading scorer in the section and the best player in the state without years of hard work and dedication. His competitiveness was unmatched and he loved a challenge. Just when you thought you had seen it all, he would do something more amazing.”
McDonald, son of Steve and Stacie McDonald, was a four-year starter who sat on the sideline for the beginning of a game just three times during his career, and all three times were for senior recognition contests, including the one this past winter where he went to the coaches two weeks prior to that outing and requested that his five classmates start the game over himself.
In that game, McDonald surpassed the 2,000-point plateau in career scoring to become the first boys basketball player in Section 10 history to do so.
McDonald, who plans on attending Clarkson University in the fall, finished the season with a scoring average of 30.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.1 steals per contest. He concluded his career with a Section 10 record 2,042 points.
“I am definitely honored to receive this award. I know it is an individual award, but I could not have received it without my teammates,” McDonald stated in an email. “All the support from my coaches and family through the years is very much appreciated.
“We had an unbelievable season and it still hurts that it got cut short. We wanted a shot at a state title so badly, and we definitely believed we had a great chance at it. “Our team was so close, and we had a lot of fun together, and as we say in Chateaugay — we are a family.”
Martin echoed McDonald’s thoughts.
“I know he would trade this (state honor) in a heartbeat to be a state champion,” Martin said. “When I called Jonah to tell him about being named Player of the Year, he responded by saying that’s a ‘pretty cool honor, but you know I would trade that in for a chance for a state title with my teammates.’ This shows who Jonah really is. He is just a great young man.”
